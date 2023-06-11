New Julius Randle Intel Casts Doubt Over Obi Toppin’s Future With Knicks

Despite his tremendous All-NBA showing in 2022-23, some New York Knicks fans have suggested that the organization should consider selling off Julius Randle and, in turn, open up the starting power forward slot for 2020 lottery-selected big Obi Toppin.

Unfortunately, however, one GM informed Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney in a recent sit-down that such an idea may not be all that viable, as they suggest that even with the All-Star’s top-notch production this past year, his value on the trade market is still rather underwhelming.

“They are not in position to trade Randle because there’s no way to get value for him. They have found a way to get him to be really productive with what they do. But that does not really translate to a lot of other teams. So that is always going to work against them if they were to move him. But they have not had those conversations in a long time, and he has three years left on the contract (the third year is a player option) so it is something where, he is not going anywhere for a while,” the executive said.

This, of course, could be viewed not only as a blow to the aforementioned portion of the fanbase that wishes to see the Knicks part ways with Julius Randle but also to Obi Toppin who is eligible for a new contract extension this offseason.

A recently selected top-10 draft pick, as is the case for every lottery selection, the 25-year-old was nabbed by New York with the hopes of him serving as a long-term building block and franchise cornerstone.

However, fast-forward three seasons and one finds that the big man has spent the majority of his tenure serving as a low-usage reserve behind the likes of Randle.

Should the Knicks continue to commit to their two-time All-Star as the anonymous GM predicts, this could wind up having a significant impact on Toppin’s impending contract negotiations and, simultaneously, his future with the Knicks.

Knicks Not Predicted to Extend Obi Toppin

Spotrac’s Keith Smith seems convinced that Obi Toppin will not wind up netting a new deal with the Knicks anytime soon, as he predicted in a recent piece that the extension-eligible forward will come into the 2023-24 campaign riding out the remaining season of his rookie-scale deal with no guarantee beyond that in sight.

“Toppin’s career has been spent as a low-minute backup behind Julius Randle. There’s very much still a mystery box quality to his game. He’s flashed when given time, but those flashes aren’t extension-worthy…unless he’s traded ahead of the extension deadline,” Keith wrote.

OBI TOPPIN EXCLAMATION POINT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nAtm12RrF6 — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 11, 2022

Said flashes Smith mentioned are likely a nod to his production when given the chance to serve as a starter for the Knicks. During his three-year stint thus far, Obi Toppin has managed to land within the first five rotation on 15 separate occasions.

In such a role, he has gone on to post stupendous per-game averages of 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 57.6% from the field and 44.0% from deep.

Unfortunately, with Julius Randle in the mix, these opportunities have been rather few and far between, and, assuming the club’s star is not slated to be traded anytime soon, an increase in opportunities doesn’t appear to be heading in Toppin’s direction.

Immanuel Quickley Being Eyed by Suns

Keith Smith may believe Obi Toppin’s fellow extension-eligible teammate Immanuel Quickley will be the one to receive a new offer from the Knicks this summer, according the recent rumblings there is one opposing team, in particular, that could look to swoop in and steal him away from the Big Apple.

Per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Phoenix Suns are eying Quickley in a potential trade as they look to fill out their point guard position with the recent news that they’re gearing up to part ways with legendary floor general, Chris Paul.

“Phoenix does hold Knicks Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in high regard, sources told Yahoo Sports, dating back to Quickley’s entry in the 2020 NBA Draft,” Fischer wrote.

Immanuel Quickley has a career-high 38 PTS ‼️ Knicks lead by 3 with 2:05 left in 2OT 📺: Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KEBZmTFnCi — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2023

Immanuel Quickley is coming off of a career-best campaign in 2022-23 where he posted impressive per-game averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.0% from distance.

With his efforts, he finished second in the running behind Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon in the Sixth Man of the Year race.