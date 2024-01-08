Knicks Urged to Trade for $40M Big Man as Isaiah Hartenstein Backup

Isaiah Hartenstein has stepped up big for the New York Knicks in the absence of Mitchell Robinson, who went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Hartenstein is averaging 10.3 rebounds, 8.4 points, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks in 33.1 minutes since Robinson went out. But Hartenstein’s playing time expanded to 35-plus minutes over their last four wins which raises some concerns about the Knicks’ center depth in a potentially deep playoff run.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps suggested a trade candidate for the Knicks as a stop-gap measure to balance out their already potent lineup post-OG Anunoby trade.

“The guy that I think would be really interesting for the Knicks is… Daniel Gafford,” Bontemps said on the “Hoop Collective” podcast. “And if the [Washington] Wizards do look to move Gafford, you pair him with Isaiah Hartenstein [and] you get back to what was one of the real Knicks strengths before Mitchell Robinson got hurt, which say you had 48 minutes of high-quality above-average-to-really-good center play. Whether it’s Precious Achiuwa Chua or Jericho Sims, they don’t really have the same thing now even though Isaiah Hartenstein has been awesome since taking the starting job for Mitchell Robinson.”

Gafford produced six points, 12 rebounds, three assists with one steal and one block against Hartenstein on a January 6 loss to the Knicks. The 25-year-old Wizards big man is on the first season of a $40 million, three-year extension he signed last summer. The Wizards are in the first year of their rebuilding in the post-Bradley Beal era.

The 24-year-old Achiuwa has served as Hartenstein’s backup since the Knicks acquired him in the Anunoby trade. But the 6-foot-8 bruiser has underwhelmed, averaging only 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10 minutes.

Wizards Forward Disses Julius Randle

Wizards third-year forward Deni Avdija raised eyebrows when he dismissed Knicks’ two-time All-Star Julius Randle‘s monster game against them.

“For me, he’s not that tough to guard,” Avdija told reporters after the Knicks routed them 121-105. “But probably he’s aggressive. He picks his spots. And he’s trying to score honestly like he’s a big guy going into lane, getting fouls. That’s about it.”

Randle scored 39 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field and hit 10-of-13 free throws against the Wizards. He added seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in a dominant performance.

Against Avdija’s defense, Randle scored seven points on 3-of-5 shots and had one assist against one turnover in 13 possessions, per NBA matchup tracking data. The Knicks outscored the Wizards by 24 points during Randle’s 38 minutes.

Jalen Brunson Named Player of the Week

Jalen Brunson earned his second NBA Player of the Week honor this season after leading the Knicks to a 4-0 record last week.

Brunson averaged 27.3 points, 9.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47% from the field.

The Knicks starting point guard beat his teammate Randle, Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Brunson’s rising star power has spilled off the court as he added Catalina Crunch to his growing portfolio of product endorsements.

The Knicks star will be featured on the limited edition Catalina Crunch cereal flavor, Honey Nut with Almonds.

“As an athlete, it’s critical for me to fuel my body with the right nutrients. Catalina Crunch’s protein-rich products have fueled me both on and off the court,” Jalen Brunson said in a statement shared with Heavy Sports. “I am thrilled to collaborate with them on a cereal that not only tastes great but also helps me maintain a balanced and protein-forward diet.”

The limited-edition cereal is available for purchase directly via Catalina Crunch’s website for $49 for a pack of four.