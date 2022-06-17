It’s no secret the New York Knicks have a point guard problem and they’ll look to address that one way or another this offseason.

There are a variety of different ways they can go this summer whether it’s through a trade, free agency, or the draft. The draft was always going to be tricky because they are picking 11th, so the chances of finding an instant contributor aren’t as likely as it would be picking at the top.

However, Jaden Ivey is a player that would fit right in with New York, and it sounds like they are interested in finding a way to draft him. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports there are teams looking to trade with the Kings and snag the 4th pick, and the Knicks are one of them.

If New York is able to pull that off, Ivey seems like he’d be a more realistic option.

Can New York Do It?

Play

Video Video related to knicks eyeing blockbuster trade for franchise point guard: report 2022-06-17T08:44:44-04:00

Speaking on NBA Countdown before Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Wojnarowski revealed the latest news surrounding Ivey.

“That number four pick that the Sacramento Kings hold is very much in play,” he said. “There’s a lot of teams trying to get deals done with Sacramento so they can move up to select Jaden Ivey. That’s teams close to them in the lottery, Detroit, Indiana who are five and six, the New York Knicks at 11. The Washington Wizards at number, and even some teams outside of the lottery. Sacramento’s asking price is going to be significant moving in there.”

It would be easier for a team like the Pistons to move up as they could package their own pick and perhaps Jerami Grant, but the Knicks would have to dig a bit deeper.

For the Knicks to snag that number four pick, they’d certainly have to swap their own pick at 11, and they’d also have to throw in several sweeteners. If it ends up costing some of their young talents, it might not be worth it but if they could find a way to move Randle, then it becomes a better deal.

Are There Knicks Worth Moving?

Back in May, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer initially reported the Kings were open to moving their pick and they’d be looking for an impact veteran in return.

“Given that, there’s a strong belief among rival teams that Sacramento will explore trading the fourth selection, either out of the draft entirely for an impact veteran or down later in the lottery to net a contributing rotation player in the process,” he said at the time.

Building off that reporting, Sports Illustrated’s Geoff Magliocchetti floated a hypothetical trade where the Knicks would send Randle to Sacramento in exchange for the pick. Randle’s productivity slipped the past season, but he still averaged 20/10/5, and those are numbers difficult to find today.

Magliocchetti makes the argument this trade could be good for both sides.

“Such a hypothetical deal with the Kings ensures that Randle could make an impact in a low-stress setting, while the Knicks move themselves into position to find a young difference-maker,” he wrote. “Separately, the Knicks and Kings have sputtered. Together, their paths to rebuilding could get a lot easier.”

Getting Ivey would certainly be a big move and if he could solve the point guard problems for the next decade and beyond, it’s a move worth making.

The NBA Draft is on June 23.

READ NEXT: Knicks Big Man Trade Target Back on the Market: Report