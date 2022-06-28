Knicks ‘Wildly Anticipated’ to Land $100 Million Point Guard: Report

The New York Knicks are on the verge of landing one of the biggest names in free agency and their number one target in Jalen Brunson.

It’s been long reported that the Knicks have coveted the Dallas Mavericks point guard, and now it’s looking increasingly likely they’ll lure him away from the championship-contending Western Conference powerhouse.

“At this point, it’s widely anticipated that Jalen Brunson will go to the Knicks on a four-year deal in excess of $100M,” reports ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “It remains to be seen how New York will clear the rest of the necessary cap space and whether the Mavs can work a sign-and-trade to recoup assets.”

At this point, it's widely anticipated that Jalen Brunson will go to the Knicks on a four-year deal in excess of $100M. It remains to be seen how New York will clear the rest of the necessary cap space and whether the Mavs can work a sign-and-trade to recoup assets. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 28, 2022

The Knicks were attempting to free up at least $25 million in cap space to clear the way for a four-year, $100 million deal, and that was accomplished partly by trading Kemba Walker to Detroit.

Currently, the team does not have the available space, but a trade regarding Nerlens Noel has been discussed that would get the team close.

Big Hole Filled

If the Knicks do land Brunson, it’ll be a big sigh of relief for the team as it means they will have filled a hole that’s long been vacant in New York.

After going through a year of having Walker and Alec Burks split time at the position, having a sense of stability with an up-and-coming player will do wonders.

Brunson has shown the ability to play off the ball which will come in handy playing alongside RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. Both of the Knicks stars operate best with the ball in their hands, so having a consistent shooter alongside them will help out immensely.

However, having Randle stick around isn’t a guarantee. NBA reporter Evan Sidery says Randle will be an “interesting player to watch moving forward,” as the Knicks could potentially move on from him to create another max slot.

With Jalen Brunson likely to sign with the Knicks on Thursday, Julius Randle becomes an interesting player to watch moving forward. New York can create a max salary slot next summer, even with Brunson, by declining team options on veterans and trading away Randle. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 28, 2022

Brunson isn’t being brought on with that big of a contract to a complementary star, but instead, he could take the reigns and become the number one option.

Brunson Keeps Improving

Jalen Brunson in the playoffs this year: 21.6 PPG

4.6 RPG

3.7 APG

47/35/80% About to get paid. pic.twitter.com/KYqz3LS3vU — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 22, 2022

Through 79 games last season, Brunson set a career-high in points per game at 16.3, but he really came on in the playoffs where he upped that average to 21.6, including a 41-point performance against the Utah Jazz in the first round.

That came in a game without Luka Doncic in the lineup, so he’s shown he can perform at a high level even without stars around him. He’ll definitely have less talent around him with the Knicks, but if the team manages to keep on developing their young stars like Barrett, Immanuel Quickly and Obi Toppin.

If the Knicks bring Mitchell Robinson back, he’d be a strong lob threat for Brunson, and it’d help the center find a better role in the offense, something he’s been vocal about in the past.

When I became the man on the team ? I gotta get it how I live out the mud on offensive rebounds and put backs 🤦🏾‍♂️ relax — Mitchell Robinson (@23savage____) February 17, 2022

Of course, this hinges on whether or not the team will be getting Brunson, but if he does then the Knicks will be better for it.

READ NEXT: Ex-Knicks Starter Taking His Game to Turkish League