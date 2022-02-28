James Harden Calls Out Knicks Fans: ‘It Felt Like We Were in Philly’

The epic spiral for the 2021-2022 New York Knicks continued on Sunday, as they blew a fourth-quarter lead to James Harden and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers.

After rallying back from down double digits, they were outscored 19-to-four in the fourth to close the matinee.

New York’s fifth-straight loss doesn’t look to be the last of that streak, and their remaining 21-game schedule is the fifth-toughest in the NBA.

For all intents and purposes, the New York Knicks season is a lost one.

And that may include the fanbase, too.

Harden, 76ers Are Comfortable on the Road

James Harden couldn’t have looked more comfortable for a guy playing just his second game with a new team, and an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid to boot.

He finished with 29 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds, and five steals on the Madison Square Garden hardwood Sunday.

The 10-time All-Star couldn’t have felt (via the New York Post) more at home:

It felt like we were in Philly.

New York is just 13-19 at home this season, after going 25-11 in 2020-2021. Is chemistry the issue?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers (via the New York Post) seems to think so:

When you make changes, sometimes that goes well for you and sometimes it doesn’t. Chemistry is a very fickle thing, we all know. When you have it, you want it. Sometimes you don’t even know why you have it, but you know you want to try to protect it. And when you lose it, you don’t know why you’re losing it sometimes. But there’s still time.

To his point, the Knicks did introduce some serious on-court personalities into the lineup this season, after making their surprising run to the playoffs last year.

But in this one, they were simply overmatched in talent against a previous MVP and the clubhouse leader for the award this season.

And the latter had himself a day, too.

Robinson: ‘We Just Got to Figure it Out’

Refusing to be outshined by the newest member of the team, Joel Embiid went off for 37 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks on Sunday.

It was the New York Knicks starting center, Mitchell Robinson, that shouldered the blame for the MVP’s outing:

I should’ve known it from last time to come in more aggressive, especially at the Garden. This is the MVP, right? I should’ve been more focused and ready to play. He did what he had to do and I should’ve played better.

The 23-year old, who fouled out in just 16 minutes, finished the game with six points and four rebounds on Sunday.

Robinson also spoke on the team’s struggles:

We just got to figure it out. We’ve been talking. If something is working for us, go back to the same thing. But every time we have changes. We got to find out what works for us and stick to it.

It’s hard to say if there’s any one fix for a New York Knicks team that’s lost 15 of their last 18 games.

But earning back the trust of their home crowd wouldn’t be the worst place to start.

