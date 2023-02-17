Rising Western Conference Club Could Steal Prized Wing From Knicks

The New York Knicks may have only just acquired Josh Hart prior to this year’s trade deadline, but already some believe he could prove to be a flight risk come the 2023 offseason.

In a February 16 piece published by Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale pinpointed one impending free agent every NBA team should look to target this summer and when it came to the currently surging Sacramento Kings (32-25), Hart was tabbed as a player the franchise should look to pursue.

“Sacramento needs his defensive versatility and magic badly enough that it could explore the cap-space route. Renouncing Harrison Barnes is the quickest way to get there. Showing him—and all its other free agents—the door opens up over $20 million in room,” Favale wrote.

JOSH HART MAKING BIG PLAYS. HE'S A ******* KNICK!! pic.twitter.com/XxRhSZDCQP — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 14, 2023

Favale suggests that the Kings should strongly consider utilizing their non-taxpayer MLE (expected to have a starting value of $11 million a year) on Hart assuming he turns down his player option for 2023-24, though stated that, considering the Knicks coughed up “a lottery-protected first-rounder for his services,” it may be hard to pry him away from New York’s clutches and, based on the wing’s recent comments, it appears he’s already considering the concept of staying in the Big Apply for a while.

Hart Views Knicks as a Long-Term Team

As Favale put it, considering what the Knicks gave up to acquire Josh Hart this year, it’s hard to believe that they view him as just a “partial-season rental.” Instead, he suggests that they “plan to pay his next contract,” and, according to SNY’s Ian Begley, the desire to stay together seems to be mutual.

In a February 11 tweet, the NBA Insider shared that when asked if he views New York as a long-term option, the 27-year-old seemed to be rather receptive to the idea.

“This is Josh Hart’s third trade in his six-year career. Asked him he sees NYK as a potential long term destination. He said he did. Mentioned ties to the organization, relationships with teammates and his family. Hart has a player option for next season,” Begley tweeted.

This is Josh Hart’s third trade in his six-year career. Asked him he sees NYK as a potential long term destination. He said he did. Mentioned ties to the organization, relationships with teammates and his family. Hart has a player option for next season. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 11, 2023

The most noteworthy connection he has with the Knicks that Begley is likely referring to is his long-standing relationship with stud point guard Jalen Brunson, as the pair shared two seasons during their collegiate days at Villanova University (overlapped from 2015 through 2017) where they guided the Wildcats to their second of three total NCAA tournament championships.

Since being incorporated into Tom Thibodeau’s system back on February 11, Hart finds himself posting sensational per-game averages of 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals on 62.1% shooting from the floor, and 64.3% shooting from deep.

Knicks Urged to Pursue Former NBA Champion

In Favale’s free agency targets piece, when it came to who the Knicks should consider pursuing this coming summer, he suggested that they could look to set their sights on 2021 NBA Champion and current Golden State Warriors guard, Donte DiVincenzo.

“When in doubt, going with the multifaceted perimeter player is never a bad idea,” Favale wrote. “Donte DiVincenzo doesn’t have traditional wing size, but he can take on stints at both the 2 and 3, as well as some spot minutes at the 1. His off-ball movement in the half-court is divine, he doesn’t let the rock stick, and New York could use his career-best 41.6 percent clip from deep on 7.1 attempts per 36 minutes.”

BUCKET pic.twitter.com/QRYprbWZ9J — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 14, 2023

Currently in his fifth season in the league, DiVincenzo finds himself serving in an integral reserve role for the reigning champion Warriors, and is posting sound all-around averages of 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on a career-best 41.6% shooting from distance.

Despite his impressive production, however, Favale believes that signing him this season could prove to be a rather inexpensive endeavor for the Knicks, as he believes the guard could potentially be had using the non-taxpayer MLE.