Knicks Star Reveals Reason For His Best Stretch of the Season

The New York Knicks didn’t make a deal at the trade deadline, so they have to roll through the rest of the season with the players they have.

In the offseason, the roster looked quite solid, but things didn’t quite pan out the way the team expected and New York finds themselves sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

If you tuned in during the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks game on February 10 with no prior information, you might’ve through the Knicks were one of the best teams in the league.

This win was easily one of the best games of the year for the struggling team, and it’ll be interesting to see if the team is able to keep it up in the future.

Julius Randle, a player who has been under fire all year because of his struggles, has looked like his last year version, and that’s good news for Knicks fans.

In a four game stretch, he has put up numbers that remind fans just why he was signed to an extension in the offseason.

Randle’s Best Stretch Yet

Julius has gotten it done as of late @J30_RANDLE 💪💪📈📈 pic.twitter.com/sX4WzuSSD6 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 11, 2022

Julius Randle is easily having his best stretch of the year, and although the Knicks are just 1-3 in those games, it’s encouraging to see him play better.

During that stretch, he’s averaging close to 30 points per game, 12 rebounds and 6.3 assists, looking a lot more like the the Julius of last year.

To go along with all of that, he’s shooting an efficient 48.3 percent from the floor during the run. It seems like this isn’t just a coincidence either, but the Knicks are trying to play with a more up-tempo style as of late, and it’s paying dividends for Randle.

“I just had to adjust to the way we’re being played,” Randle said via the New York Post. “We’ve been trying to adjust and be up-tempo all year and haven’t been able to figure it out.”

He told MSGN’s Mike Breen that this pace has worked well with his skill set, so the Knicks might be on to something with him here.

With Kemba Walker and Alec Burks manning the point guard spot, the team has had one the slowest pace in the NBA, and it became clear that wasn’t working.

“The Knicks average 19.4 seconds on possessions when Burks brings the ball up, which ranks dead last among the 88 players who have initiated at least 500 possessions this season,” wrote The Athletic’s Fred Katz in January.

All in all, it’s a nice sign that perhaps this team’s roster could improve with a simple change like this, but it is a small sample size.

Knicks Stand Pat

With the team making no moves at the NBA trade deadline, the roster as it’s currently constructed will stay the same.

Yes, it’s the same one that has led to this record, but if the pace can change and result in more success, perhaps the team could make a run.

Randle’s recent play is a good sign, and Derrick Rose will be returning from injury in the near future, so perhaps the team could make a play for the play-in or something more.

