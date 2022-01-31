Knicks Fear $117 Million Star Damaged by Big Payday: Report

The New York Knicks are in a very interesting spot in their season so far as they are in both striking distance of the play-in tournament and also the lottery.

With the moves they made in the offseason, it was expected they’d once again contend for a playoff spot, but things haven’t gone that way for the team.

Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, both good signings for the Knicks on paper, haven’t worked out in any significant way, and the pair help form one of the worst starting lineups in the entire NBA if you look at it from the plus/minus perspective.

While nothing has been stated publicly, there are reports that indicate the Knicks are willing to shop around with their veteran players in an attempt to get some sort of return for them that will help the team succeed in the future.

It’s going to be tough to find a buyer for Fournier’s contract, but there are a variety of possibilities out there if the Knicks want to test the market.

One big question mark for the team is Julius Randle. The All-Star forward signed a contract extension in the offseason after coming off his best season in the NBA yet. The expectation was that he’d be the focal point of the team going forward, but he has regressed in a big way this season.

He has told media and fans that he doesn’t plan on giving up on the Knicks and he still believes he can bring a championship to New York.

While he’s saying the right things in front of a microphone, reports are indicating that he’s been a source of issues behind closed doors.

A source told the New York Post that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has had “trouble” getting Randle to play unselfishly this season.

Trouble Brewing?

A big part of the success the Knicks can find centers around Randle. If he’s playing at the top of his game, then there’s a good chance New York can beat anybody in the NBA.

If he has a tough game, then it’ll be harder for them to compete even with the lowly teams in the league.

According to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, Thibodeau has told associates he’s had issues getting his star to play with a selflessness this year than during last year. Berman goes on to say that some in the Knicks organization believe Randle feels like he has to score more often to live up to his $117 million extension.

Can They Figure It Out?

At his peak, Randle is one of the best play-making big men in the NBA and he’s shown that the offense can certainly run through him. In fact, he has the ability to drive the whole offense, including bringing the ball up.

Last year he averaged six assists a game, a number that has dropped to five this season, which is still pretty high for a forward.

What’s more troubling are his shooting percentages of 41.3 from the floor and 30.6 from three. These are steep declines that have resulted in a lot of troubles for the Knicks this season.

