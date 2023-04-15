Julius Randle Credits Johnnie Bryant After Knicks Beat Cavs in Game 1

Julius Randle delivered a double-double in his return, with his 10th rebounding sealing the New York Knicks 101-97 Game 1 victory on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Randle credited Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant for playing like he was not out for 17 days.

“Johnnie Bryant put me through the wringer over this past week, and he really made it tough for me,” Randle told MSG Network’s Rebecca Haarlow after the game. “He prepared me for this, and I’m good to go.”

Randle set the tone for the Knicks with 16 of his 19 points in the first half. He also had four assists and two steals in 33 minutes as New York coach Tom Thibodeau played him in spurts to pace him.

“I prepared myself mentally. I knew it was going to be tough just coming back with my conditioning and stuff like that, but it was a good win for us,” Randle told MSG Network’s Rebecca Haarlow.

Obi Toppin’s solid play in the third quarter gave Randle more than enough rest to play the entire fourth quarter. Thibodeau only played Randle for nearly five minutes in the third quarter.

Randle, though looked a little winded toward the end of the game. He missed four of five shots, but he saved his best for last, grabbing the offensive rebound 6.9 seconds left and the Knicks holding to a precarious one-point lead. His heroic effort led to Quentin Grimes’ two free throws for the game’s final tally.

Randle and the Knicks dominated the Cavaliers on the glass as they took a 51-38 advantage. Their 17-11 edge in the offensive boards allowed the Knicks to outscore the Cavaliers in second-chance points, 23-12.

Jalen Brunson Outduels Donovan Mitchell Down the Stretch

The Knicks took Donovan Mitchell’s best punch and let Jalen Brunson deliver the most telling blows.

Brunson scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half. His two clutch buckets gave the Knicks a 99-95 breathing room with 35.4 seconds remaining.

“He was great. JB controlled the pace. He got us good shots, made good shots,” Randle told MSG Network’s Rebecca Haarlow during his postgame interview.

Mitchell led the Cavaliers’ rally in the fourth quarter as they briefly took the lead, 93-92, but the Knicks’ Villanova connection — Josh Hart and Brunson — answered right back.

Hart hit a booming 3-pointer just moments after an injury scare from an awkward landing. Then Brunson took over from there.

Mitchell was limited to only two free throws and missed three 3-pointers in the final two minutes, which hastened the Cavaliers’ downfall.

Knicks Depth

The Knicks bench outscored their Cavaliers’ counterparts by a mile, 37-14.

Hart led the Knicks’ second unit with a phenomenal playoff debut. The seven-year veteran guard had 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, with 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal off the bench.

Obi Toppin provided a good spell for Randle with nine points in 14 minutes. Isaiah Hartenstein added eight points and five rebounds. Immanuel Quickley missed all his five shots but did little things. He had three rebounds and two assists and was a plus-8 during his 23-minute stint on the floor.