Latest Injury Update on New York Knicks Julius Randle Isn’t Ideal

The New York Knicks enter the second half of the season with multiple injuries. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson are dealing with injuries that will keep them out after the break. As long as they’re healthy before the playoffs, the Knicks can deal with injuries. Injuries are never wanted, but right now is the ideal time for them, if there ever is one.

Randle, an All-NBA player, is the biggest need come playoff time. He had an ankle injury last season during the playoffs and averaged 16.6 points. In the regular season, he averaged 25.1 points per game. His health is a necessity for the team to reach the end goal of winning a championship. However, it’s uncertain when he will return. Head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked if surgery was ruled out and his answer wasn’t promising. Steve Popper of News Day Sports reported Thibodeau’s response.

“I’m not sure, but I think the fact that he’s been working the way he’s been working, those are all good signs. I haven’t heard anything other than he’s making good steady progress.”

Thibodeau isn’t one to tell reporters much, so this could be him avoiding the question and not going into specifics of Randle’s recovery.

Popper also reported that Randle himself didn’t rule out surgery but he hopes to get back as soon as possible.

“Julius Randle said surgery has not been ruled out but hoping to avoid it – and doing everything he can to get back as soon as possible.”

Julius Randle Reveals Timetable for Return

Randle spoke with reporters on February 21 and gave an update on his injury. He was asked if there was a timetable for return, which Randle didn’t have a date for.

“I think I’m planning on being back on the court April 1st probably. Nah, I’m just kidding. I’m just taking it a day at a time to be honest. Every day I’m getting stronger and better.”

Julius Randle was asked if there is a timetable for when he will be back on the court: "I think I'm planning on being back on the court April 1st probably. Nah, I'm just kidding. I'm just taking it a day at a time to be honest. Every day I'm getting stronger and better." pic.twitter.com/NI6zjptk7d — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 21, 2024

Randle says that he’s getting better every day, which is all Knicks fans can ask for at this rate. No timetable is a bit concerning, but not surprising.

There’s Optimism That Randle Will Return in the Regular Season

The last game of the regular season for the New York Knicks is on April 14. That leaves Randle a bit less than two months to return in the regular season. Coming back for at least a few games in the regular season would be ideal to get back on the court before the playoffs start.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, there’s optimism from people inside that the Knicks will get him back at some point.

“Doctors have to clear Randle to play before he can compete in a practice, let alone a game. There is growing optimism inside the Knicks that a Randle return will come with time remaining in the regular season. The team’s starting power forward notoriously insists on playing through pain. But now, with the New York Knicks hoping for a playoff run, the job of the training staff and team doctors is to save Randle from himself.”