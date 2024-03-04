Knicks’ Injured All-Star Julius Randle Shows Progress

New York Knicks All-Star power forward Julius Randle showed some progress in his ongoing recovery from a right shoulder injury as ESPN showed him hoisting shots before his team took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 3, on the road.

Randle, along with OG Anunoby (elbow surgery) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) all joined the trip and participated in the morning shootaround, according to Newsday’s Steve Popper.

“Just the next step now that they’re doing more on the court,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said via Newsday. “All three of them. [Randle] is working on the court. He’s doing stuff in the weight room. Stuff like that . . . He’s taken some light contact [with pads] but nothing with a player yet. So that’ll be the next step.”

Randle hasn’t played since going down in awkward fall during the Knicks’ 25-109 win against the Miami Heat on January 27. He opted not to get a season-ending surgery as he attempts to return this season when the Knicks are fighting for a playoff spot in the wide-open Eastern Conference.

The Knicks entered Sunday’s game tied for the fourth seed in the East with the Philadelphia 76ers (35-25).

On February 24, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported about the concerns of “not just getting [Randle] back, but how effective can he be playing with that injured right shoulder?”

Last season, Randle played through a bum ankle and it affected his play. But the Knicks still reached the second round, pushing eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat to six games despite Randle shooting just 41.1% from the field and a horrendous 28.1% from deep.

Randle eventually underwent ankle surgery in the offseason.

Jalen Brunson Leaves Cavs Game With Knee Soreness

Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson left limping at the start of their crucial road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 3.

The Knicks later announced he sustained left knee soreness.

Brunson hurt his when he landed awkwardly following a missed jumper. The Knicks star tried to walk it off but fell immediately on the floor in obvious pain.

Brunson is in the midst of a career season, averaging 27.7 points on 40.7% 3-point shooting and 6.7 assists.

Fresh off his first All-Star berth as a reserve, Brunson’s 31.9 points per game in February ranked second behind his former teammate Luka Doncic (33.4 points per game) of the Dallas Mavericks. It also represented a career-best in a month for the Knicks’ diminutive guard.

Hawks Star’s Father Shocked Knicks Get Shake Milton

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young‘s father was shocked to learn that the Knicks are acquiring Shake Milton after the veteran guard clears waivers.

“What the hell man? Seriously, how many good players do the [Knicks] need? This is a GREAT signing. Shake Milton can hoop….he’s [a] perfect role [player] for what a lot of teams need in [the NBA],” Ray Young, Trae’s father, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks are adding Milton to bolster their bench depth amid the rash of injuries in their rotation. He will fill up their remaining open roster spot.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report Milton’s planned signing with the Knicks.