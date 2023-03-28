Knicks Star Julius Randle Issues Strong Statement on New York Following Outburst

All-Star big man Julius Randle has received some serious criticisms recently after having gotten into an aggressive, face-to-face altercation with New York Knicks teammate Immanuel Quickley during the club’s recent matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Such an act has caught the attention of many fans and media pundits alike, with some going as far as to suggest that his antics are an indication that this team may not be ready to make a deep run come playoff time.

Nonetheless, despite all the flack he has received across the metropolitan news cycle for the lacking control of his on-court emotions, the power forward still feels a responsibility to give back to New York and its residents.

As part of his ‘30 for 3’ program, a pledge he made earlier in the season where he promised to donate $500 for every 3-pointer made in 2022-23 to the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, Julius Randle generously presented an $880,000 check to the institution Tuesday afternoon.

When asked why it was “so important” for him to do such an act in New York, the Knicks star responded rather sentimentally.

“[New York] is home for me,” Randle said. “It’s a place where I’ve really established as home. My family is comfortable [here]. I really want to be a part of the city and give back and show the city love…Any way I can help and give back to the city I’m willing to do.”

Randle would also note that it’s “amazing” to be able to do all this with New York basketball icon Earl Monroe, who the power forward described as “a legend to the game, to the Knicks, everything.”

Julius Randle Opens Up on Altercation With Knicks, Quickley

Just a few days before his remarkable gesture to the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, and a few days after his heated exchange with third-year guard Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle issued a statement on his altercation during a media session.

Despite the hopes of gaining some insight into what transpired behind closed doors, the big man refrained from providing any in-depth details regarding the situation.

“What happens within our team happens within our team,” Randle said. “I’m not going to speak on specifics of how we handled things but at the end of the day we’re a team, we’re good, and we’re just focused on winning.”

Quickley also had a statement on the matter, though he played things rather close to the vest by noting that they were just “trying to win.”

Truth Bomb Dropped on Obi Toppin’s ‘Existence’ With Knicks

ESPN NBA insider Zach Lowe recently issued a bold statement regarding big man Obi Toppin, suggesting that his Knicks tenure appears destined to be short-lived.

“Toppin is eligible for an extension this summer, but it’s hard to see any marriage here,” Lowe wrote in his latest ’10 Things’ column. “Toppin’s entire existence is running around for two short stints, jacking a few open 3s and retiring to the bench,” Lowe writes. “If he makes a couple of threes, he helped. If he goes 0-of-4, you forget he played. He has no chance to establish rhythm.”

Now in his third season in the association, Obi Toppin, the eighth overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft, has seemingly become a permanent afterthought within the Knicks rotation, as his numbers have managed to dip virtually all across the board when compared to last season.

Through 61 games played in 2022-23, the 25-year-old holds averages of 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds on 41.7% shooting while registering just 14.4 minutes a night.