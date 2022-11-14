Proposed Trade Sees Knicks Deal Julius Randle for 3 Players

After just over a year of consistent mediocrity, it appears the New York Knicks are in a position where change is not only a desire, but it’s a necessity.

With their latest loss to the tanking OKC Thunder, the Knickerbockers find themselves being absolutely decimated by their loyal yet fed-up fanbase, as they have once again dipped below the .500 threshold with yet another lackluster performance and, with this, now boast a record of 6-7 through their first 13 games of the season.

Considering how active the likes of Leon Rose and company were during the summer leading into 2022-23, many were hoping to see a rejuvenated Knicks team, one that could even be in the running for a playoff spot come year’s end.

Alas, their struggles from 2021-22 have seamlessly flowed right on through to this new campaign and, as a result, many are hoping to see some in-season shakeups take place at some point soon before their season completely slips into pedestrian purgatory.

Now, at this time, it’s an open debate amongst fans when it comes to what direction the franchise should look to turn in an effort to try and salvage their season. However, perhaps one of the most popular suggestions is the idea of parting ways with their high-priced big man, Julius Randle.

Ever since his 2020-21 All-NBA campaign that netted him a fresh new four-year, $117 million contract extension with the ball club the following offseason, the power forward has seemingly failed to live up to his star status.

Despite putting up impressive averages of 20.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game since inking his new deal, Randle has struggled mightily with his efficiency, boasting lowly shooting splits of 41.7% from the floor and 31.2% from distance.

On top of this, for the second straight season, the Knicks are playing significantly better when the former All-Star is found sitting on the sidelines.

With all this in mind, it should come as no surprise that fans and media pundits alike feel that a parting of ways could be beneficial for the organization moving forward and, according to one NBA executive, should he be placed on the block there’s a specific Eastern Conference title contender that could wind up vying for his services.

Miami Could Be Interested in Fallen Knicks Star

During a recent sit down with Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney, an anonymous executive mentioned that due to their apparent need for an upgrade at the power forward position, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat could be a serious contender to land Julius Randle via trade should he ultimately be shopped.

“Miami is probably the big team that will be looking for a power forward and (Randle) would at least be interesting there with Bam (Adebayo) and Jimmy Butler,” the exec told Deveney.

“They’d have to make up for him on the defensive end, but they are good at scheming that way and they’ve been really bad on the offensive end.”

The executive would continue by stating that a New York-bound package could look as follows:

New York Knicks receive:

Duncan Robinson

Omer Yurtseven

Nikola Jovic

Miami Heat receive:

Julius Randle

Making such a move would simultaneously open up a spot within the Knicks’ starting lineup down at the four spot where, presumably, third-year big Obi Toppin would be slotted into.

Despite his struggles to come across consistent playing time within Tom Thibodeau’s rotation since being selected eighth overall back in the 2020 NBA Draft, Toppin has only managed to shine when given the opportunity.

Through 10 starts during his professional career, the big man boasts stellar averages of 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and just shy of a block on 57.1% shooting from the field and 43.6% shooting from distance and, despite his inconsistent role this season, is still putting up impressive averages of 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds on 48.1% shooting from the floor and 40% shooting from deep.

committing to Toppin as the team’s focal point at power forward is considered by many to be the proper course of action for the Knicks moving forward and, according to this executive, the Miami Heat could be the team to help make this shakeup become a reality.

Analyst Baffled By Knicks’ Rotational Decisions

Another major qualm fans have had with the New York Knicks this season has been the decision-making of head coach Tom Thibodeau, particularly when it comes to his apparent unwillingness to play sophomore guard Quentin Grimes in more than eight minutes on average per game

Despite being viewed as a borderline untouchable in trade negotiations this past offseason, the 22-year-old is seemingly relegated to a mere low-usage reserve role and is currently stuck behind the likes of Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier on the depth chart.

His lack of a role in New York’s lineup is so perplexing that even The Athletic’s Fred Katz admitted in a November 13 tweet that he’s confused by the whole situation.

“I’ll be honest. It’s my job to know and understand these things, but I just don’t totally get this Quentin Grimes situation,” Katz wrote. “He’s available. He’s played today. He’s healthy.”

Since having healed from a preseason foot injury, Grimes has only seen on-court action on five occasions for the Knicks in 2022-23 and his highest minutes total thus far is just over 15 when New York played the Philadelphia 76ers on November 11.