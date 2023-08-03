‘Sore Loser’ Julius Randle Wants to Win Title for Knicks

Julius Randle‘s playoff struggles following two ankle injuries was an anti-climatic ending to his second All-Star and All-NBA season.

Yet despite having a hobbling Randle, the New York Knicks went two wins away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

“It’s always going to be unfinished business,” Randle said on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” via New York Daily News. “So we made it to the second round, we have aspirations for obviously bigger and better things. We want to win a championship at the end of the day.”

On track to fully recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle, Randle is looking forward to what he believes will be his best year.

“Me and my trainer were just talking about this, we were talking about prime years,” Randle said. “And I feel like your prime is when your mental and physical kind of meet. And physically, I feel like this is going to be my best year. But mentally, I feel like I’ve taken a tremendous step because I’ve had to slow all the way down. I wasn’t allowed to train.”

Julius Randle’s strength & conditioning trainer Amoila Cesar on IG: “Brick by brick we build!” Julius Randle: “Enjoy the journey!! 😌” pic.twitter.com/xMmUdtDLG2 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 31, 2023

Randle’s mental focus improved last season following a down year marked by skirmishes with game officials and fans. But it remains to be seen how Randle will handle adversities next season with heightened expectations and after the team lost a key member of their medical and performance staff — Wellness Lead Dr. Erwin Benedict Valencia — who was a constant voice during his pregame meditation routine.

Playing in the most demanding market in the NBA requires his best at all times.

“Yeah, it’s different. It’s definitely different from every other place. It’s tough,” said Randle, who also played for the Lakers. “Especially for a person like me who cares so much. And wants to win. And wants to win every single game. My friends will tell you, my wife, everybody will tell you I’m a sore loser. And the media, it’s tough. But I could say being here in New York has made me who I am to this day. It built me.”

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Arrive in Las Vegas

Still over the moon from his lavish wedding over the weekend, Jalen Brunson returned to work on Wednesday.

The Knicks’ star point guard arrived in Las Vegas, joined by teammate Josh Hart, for Team USA’s training camp for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Nova Knicks have arrived. 📍 Las Vegas 🇺🇸 #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/upTqtgDzsG — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 2, 2023

Team USA will scrimmage against U.S. Select, where Brunson and Hart will face their Knicks teammate Quentin Grimes during the training camp that begins Thursday until Sunday.

On Monday, Team USA begins their series of warm-up games, first against Puerto Rico. Then they will fly to Spain to face Slovenia (Aug. 12) and Spain (Aug. 13) and to Abu Dhabi for another pair of tuneup games against Greece (Aug. 18) and Germany (Aug. 20).

RJ Barrett Begins Training With Canada

RJ Barrett also began his training with the NBA-stacked Canada national team last Tuesday.

Other NBA players joining Barrett are Oklahoma City Thunder All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, newly-minted champion point guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Houston Rockets’ Dillon Brooks, Thunder’s Lu Dortz, Dallas Mavericks’ Dwight Powell, Utah Jazz’s Kelly Olynyk, Boston Celtics’ Oshae Brissett and Golden State Warriors’ Cory Joseph.

Coaching Barrett in Canada is Jordi Fernandez, an assistant coach with the Sacramento King.