Knicks Among 4 Teams Linked to LeBron James Amid Trade Rumors: Sources

It seems that with every passing season, the New York Knicks find themselves being linked to virtually every star talent rumored to be potentially available.

Be it by means of the free agency market or blockbuster trade, the Big Apple tends to be viewed by fans and media pundits alike as a realistic destination for top-billed talents.

In 2023, this sentiment still appears to ring true as, in a recent sit-down with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, a Western Conference executive went on record to state that, should the title-hopeful Los Angeles Lakers fall short of a deep and hard-fought playoff run yet again, superstar LeBron James could end up requesting a trade.

If this were to happen, to them, the Knicks are considered to be a “dark horse” landing spot for the all-time great’s services.

“It is hard to imagine him going anywhere except Cleveland if the Cavs could make that happen without giving up too many assets,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Miami would have to be in the mix, too, and maybe a dark horse – the Knicks and Mavericks. He has always wanted to play with those teams, with those players. He has an interest in Luka [Doncic] for sure.”

LeBron James to @TheAthletic on the Lakers' roster plans: "Y'all know what the f*** should be happening." More here on his waning patience, how his greatness is forcing this conversation, and why he deserves more help https://t.co/Y20h9gf9jS — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 8, 2023

Throughout the season, rumors have been circulating suggesting that LeBron James has had “waning patience” with the Lakers and their attempts to build a contending roster around him since having won the NBA Finals in 2020.

The club has gone a middling 6-5 throughout his injury-induced absence which has now spanned three weeks.

Currently boasting an 11-seeded record of 35-37, should Los Angeles miss out on the postseason for the second straight season, some such as the aforementioned exec are under the impression that James could force his hand and request a trade out of town this upcoming summer.

Should this happen, the Knicks, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks, are considered a team that could make sense for the four-time NBA Finals MVP.

LeBron James, Knicks Rumors Ongoing in 2022-23

These quotes by the executive are not even the first time this season that LeBron James’ name has been linked to the Knicks when it comes to hypothetical trade discussions.

Back in late December, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn suggested that, before calling it a career, the 19-time All-Star could find himself being interested in donning a new team’s threads, and, to him, the Knicks should be viewed as one he’d be “open to playing for.”

Since LeBron trades are a topic tonight, here’s my two cents: I think there are six non-Lakers teams he would be open to playing for: the Cavs, Heat, Warriors, Clippers, Knicks and Nets. I don’t have trades but I think it would have to be one of those six teams. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) December 29, 2022

Despite being in his 20 year in the association, LeBron James finds himself amid yet another tremendous season.

Prior to going down with a foot injury back in late February, the star forward found himself posting stellar averages of 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 50.1% shooting from the field.

Jalen Brunson Sounds Off on Julius Randle’s 57-Point Game

Monday night, Knicks star Julius Randle went off for a whopping 57-point performance against the Timberwolves while shooting a highly efficient 65.5% from the field and 57.1% from deep.

Despite the power forward’s efforts, New York wound up falling to Minnesota by a final score of 140-134.

During a post-game media session, point guard Jalen Brunson cast blame on the team as a whole for allowing Randle’s career night to come during a losing effort.

“He played so well. He brought us back. He played unbelievable. We just got to be better as a team to help him make that career night feel like something special. But, I mean, when you lose, that kind of just trumps all the feeling out of everything. So, I’m thankful for him bringing us back in the game, but as a team, we got to be better collectively,” Brunson said.

In 36 minutes played, Brunson managed to register a fine night for himself as well, finishing with an impressive stat line of 23 points, 10 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals on 50.0% shooting from the field.

Alas, the dynamic duo were not able to guide the Knicks to victory on their own, and, in turn, the club now holds a record of 42-31 on the year.