Knicks Might Have the Richest Bradley Beal Package: Insider

The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are considered the frontrunners in the Bradley Beal sweepstakes, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

But the New York Knicks are still the Washington Wizards‘ best bet to squeeze the richest package for Beal should they trade him, according to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“To be clear: There’s no indication yet from league personnel that New York is going to seriously pursue Beal. But if the Knicks, as an example, could part with Julius Randle and Evan Fournier plus a package of first-round picks, that might be Washington’s best path to the richest offer in draft compensation,” Fischer wrote.

The Knicks have control of their first-round picks in the next six drafts, plus four more first-round selections with varying protections, including a Wizards’ future first-rounder (1-12 in 2024, 1-10 in 2025 and 1-8 in 2026), which turns into 2026 2nd round pick and 2027 2nd round pick if it doesn’t convey.

On the other hand, the Heat could only trade a maximum of three first-round picks, including this year’s 18th overall pick. The Bucks are only limited to their 2029 first-round pick as their 2025 and 2027 first-rounders are already owed to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Jrue Holiday trade.

But despite possessing what could be the asset-rich package, the Knicks can only win the expected bidding war if Beal wants to go to New York because of his no-trade clause.

And that no-trade clause, plus the four remaining years of his $251 million, five-year mega-contract and 15% trade kicker, complicates trading for Beal.

“The no-trade doesn’t just disappear if and when Beal gets moved. It will impede any team that acquires Beal from moving him too — in any scenario where trading for him doesn’t necessarily bring dividends — and any smart front office considers how easily it can mitigate a potential mistake before making such a pricey transaction,” Fischer wrote.

Knicks Internally Discussed Trading for Bradley Beal

The Knicks have internally discussed Beal as a trade option this offseason, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

The Knicks have been stockpiling draft picks and tradable contracts in what appears to be a perpetual hunt for a blockbuster star trade.

Beal, who turns 30 on June 28, is an 11-year veteran who twice averaged above 30 points per game over the last four seasons. But injuries have kept him to a combined 90 games in the previous two seasons and his scoring dipped to 23.2 points per game.

Still, when healthy, Beal is one of the top shooting guards in the league. The three-time All-Star guard could form a dynamic backcourt tandem with the Knicks’ rising star Jalen Brunson, who led them to the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Bobby Marks’ Mock Knicks Trade for Bradley Beal

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks threw out his mock trades for Beal on the June 14 episode of the NBA Today.

The Knicks package he suggested, which will bring salary cap relief for the Wizards consists of Fournier and Derrick Rose‘s expiring salary (team option has to be picked up), Mitchell Robinson, and a top-14 protected first-round pick in 2025. In addition, the Knicks also would send back the Wizards’ 2024 first-round pick, which they received from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Ousmane Dieng in last year’s draft.