Knicks Draft Pick Shows Off His Vertical with Ridiculous Dunk [WATCH]

Leon Rose and this New York Knicks front office have started off their regime in the Big Apple with near-perfect hits across two different NBA Drafts, or so it seems thus far.

But as exciting as it’s been watching new arrivals Deuce McBride and Quentin Grimes, who went 25th and 36th respectively, it’s 58th overall pick Jericho Sims that stole the show on Monday night.

The 22-year old seemingly put the NBA on notice with his latest dunk, an absolute rim rocking slam:

Sims, who spent four years at Texas University, averaged 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks his senior year.

He recorded a 44.5″ inch vertical at the NBA’s Draft Combine.

That looks to be legitimate.

New York beat the Atlanta Hawks in the final of their six Summer League games on Monday night, 104-85.

Sims only had six points, but finished with 13 rebounds, three of them on offense, in the last of five exhibitions.

Now, fans and the players alike will brace for preseason, the next opportunity the New York Knicks rookies have to continue campaigning for contributing roles.

Those games have yet to be announced, but Jericho Sims has given fans and the team a reason to anticipate his return.

Sims Unlikely to Have Role Next Year

Even with his stellar Summer League play, Jericho Sims is playing from behind for a role on next year’s New York Knicks.

Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel, and veteran Taj Gibson make up the team’s three-man center rotation as of today.

Given head coach Tom Thibodeau’s preferences for experienced players, combined with the team’s aspirations, it’s hard to see Sims finding his way into the rotation.

But regardless, he’s on a two-way contract, which means he can suit up for a maximum of 50 games if necessary.

It’s worth noting that Robinson missed 41 games last season with two different injuries.

Perhaps, in a worst-case scenario, Jericho Sims represents insurance.

Robinson Extension is Up in Air

As much as Mitchell Robinson’s injury concerns will headline a huge narrative for the New York Knicks’ 2021-2022 campaign, so will his pending future.

The team exercised his team option for next year, which will make him extension eligible this offseason, and furthermore, an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Robinson averaged 8.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game last year in New York.

But in regards to any pending extension talk, it’s worth noting that the 23-year old was growing restless in the playoffs, watching from the sidelines.

He took to his Instagram (@mrobinson23_) account to express his frustrations with cryptic messaging on his stories:

Mitchell Robinson sounds off from the sidelines. 🥴🙏 (via @mrobinson23_ on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/InPpU8zTTT — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) May 29, 2021

Mitchell Robinson’s social media campaign for a return continues. This time with a highlight reel. Reminding the New York Knicks what they’re missing perhaps? (via @mrobinson23_ on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/yVDBmQLKdQ — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) June 1, 2021

It seems he felt as if he was healthy enough to play in their first-round series, but the Knicks did not.

Whether or not that will play into extension talks for Mitchell Robinson this offseason remains unclear.

It’s already known that New York explored a trade for Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner.

So perhaps the team isn’t committed to their current starter on a long-term basis.

Regardless, trust that Jericho Sims will be on standby, ready to utilize the same vertical he’s flashed in Las Vegas.

