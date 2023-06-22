Knicks Reach out for Potential $176 Million All-Star Trade: Report

The New York Knicks have contacted the Los Angeles Clippers for a potential Paul George trade, SNY’s Ian Begley reported on Thursday.

The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George. @TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George's trade value last week. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2023

Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer was the first to report about the Knicks’ interest in the eight-time All-Star.

“I think absolutely, they’re going to try [to acquire a star], and they’ll call [Philadelphia], they’ll call Minnesota, they’ll call L.A. about Paul George,” Fischer told Sportsnaut’s Jason Burgos on May 19. “I think the Knicks are going to call far and wide to try to see what their draft capital can acquire and maybe a mix of certain players on the roster.”

Fischer doubled down on Thursday, a few hours ahead of the NBA Draft.

“There has certainly been talk of New York’s interest in acquiring George should the Clippers truly make him available, but Los Angeles has the intention to continue bolstering its roster around George and Kawhi Leonard — as evidenced by the team’s attempt to bring [Malcolm] Brogdon into the fold,” Fischer wrote.

The Clippers, however, backed out of the original Kristaps Porzingis three-team trade that could have landed them Brogdon.

George, a Creative Artists Agency client, shares the same agent with Knicks two-time All-Star Julius Randle, a recent guest on his podcast.

The 33-year-old Clippers star has two years left on his four-year, $176 million deal with a $48.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season. He is currently recuperating from a leg injury that kept him out of the Clippers’ playoff run, which ended with a first-round flameout against the Phoenix Suns.

Before going down with the leg injury, George earned his eighth All-Star berth as he carried the Clippers with Leonard in and out of the lineup. George played 56 games, averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals on a 46/37/87 shooting split.

If successful, George’s two-way versatility and outside shooting should boost the Knicks, who are coming off a 47-win season and a second-round playoff appearance.

Ex-Knicks Lottery Pick Traded to Celtics

After the Clippers backed out at the last minute, the Washington Wizards were still able to complete a Porzingis trade to the Knicks’ Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics, roping in the Memphis Grizzlies, per multiple reports.

The Celtics acquired Porzingis, the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the 2024 Warriors’ first-round pick (top-4 protected) for former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who ultimately landed with the Grizzlies.

The Wizards, now in full tank mode, got Tyus Jones and the expiring salaries of Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and the No. 35 pick in Thursday’s draft.

Julius Randle Jokes About Thumbs Down Fiasco

In a wide-ranging interview with George and his co-hosts on his podcast, Randle touched on his lowest moment as a Knicks player.

“I would say first thing first, if you want a lesson, don’t do thumbs down to the crowd. I did that. That didn’t work out well for me (laughs),” Randle said on Paul George’s Podcast P show. “That was my immaturity, maybe. Don’t do that.”

Randle atoned for his inappropriate behavior with a bounce-back season, earning him his second All-Star berth and a spot in the All-NBA Third Team.