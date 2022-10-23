Knicks Guard Sounds Off on Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks got their first win in the home opener against the Detroit Pistons with a final score of 130-106.

Jalen Brunson made his official Madison Square Garden debut, and the point guard would continue his impactful play so far by putting up 17 points, two rebounds, and six assists.

In his positional matchups against Pistons guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, Brunson proved to be effective, using his craftiness and playmaking to impact the offensive end of the floor.

Through the first two games of the regular season, Brunson has dished out 15 assists and has zero turnovers. The free agent acquisition who signed a four-year, 104 million dollar contract with the Knicks has shown leadership both on and off the court.

Brunson’s teammates have praised his leadership and play since he joined the organization. Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley shared his thoughts when talking to the media in the locker following the victory against the Pistons.

“I think he’s impacted us on the floor greatly. I think off the floor has been even bigger,” Quickley said. “He let me come over his house and watch the game. His energy and leadership, I think has been even bigger. Everybody has seen what he’s done on the floor, he’s a great player, we all knew that. He’s a great teammate.”

Quickley performed well against the Pistons, producing off the bench with 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, after not scoring in the season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brunson receiving praise by a teammate isn’t new. RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Derrick Rose have also been on the record stating how important Brunson’s skill set and leadership have been for the team.

Brunson Talks About Win Over Pistons

When asked about his approach going into a season with new teammates during postgame comments with the media, Brunson made it clear that he has the same mindset whenever he’s on the court.

“It’s the same approach every single time I step on the court no matter who I’m with or playing against,” Brunson said after getting his first regular season win in a Knicks uniform. “Obviously, I’m adjusting to a new team and new teammates, but the approach stays the same. Whatever it takes to win every single time I step on the court, that’s how it is.”

While getting a victory always feels good, especially against a young Pistons team, Brunson noted that the team will have to find a way to persevere and win ‘the ugly ones.’

A good example of that is the season opener against the Grizzlies, which the Knicks lost by three points in overtime. While it was a commendable for the Knicks to come back from a huge lead on the road and make the game competitive, Brunson believes those will be the games that test the ball club.

“If we’re going to be a great team, we gotta win the ugly ones. When things aren’t going for us, or we’re a little frustrated, we got to win those games.”

Going Up Against Next Opponent

The New York Knicks will face the Orlando Magic on October 24. The Knicks will be playing at home against a magic team that features Paolo Banchero, the first pick of the 2022 NBA draft.

The Magic are winless through their first three games of the season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Boston Celtics.

Banchero has shown promise, with current season averages of 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. A key matchup that game will be the 19-year-old rookie going up against Julius Randle at the power forward position. Randle is averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through two games.

Last season, the Magic were one of the teams that gave the Knicks surprising defeats. In 4 games played last season, the Knicks and Magic won 2 games a piece.