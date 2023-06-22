Knicks Hesitant to Pull Trigger on Star Trade: Report

The New York Knicks are having cold feet again.

After engaging the Los Angeles Clippers in trade talks for eight-time All-Star Paul George, the risk-averse Knicks are having second thoughts about pulling the trigger, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

“After some internal discussions, the Knicks have become hesitant about acquiring George. The Knicks also think George’s representatives will ask for a contract extension. He’s due to earn $45.6 million next season and $48.8 million the following season if he exercises his option,” LA Times’ Andrew Greif and Broderick Turner wrote.

The 33-year-old Clippers star’s contract and extensive injury history have made the Knicks and other potential suitors hesitant, Greif and Turner noted.

George has never played more than 56 games since the Clippers acquired him for five first-round picks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2019. Over his last four seasons, all with the Clippers, George averaged 23.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 186 games.

The Knicks also experienced the same last summer when they were hesitant to go all-in on a Donovan Mitchell trade. It turned out to be the right move as Jalen Brunson exceeded expectations and led the Knicks to a first-round win over Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks Interested in Warriors’ Free Agent

The Knicks are interested in signing Golden State Warriors’ impending free agent Donte DiVincenzo, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“I’m told that several influential people with the Knicks are fans of the idea of adding Donte DiVincenzo to this roster in free agency. DiVincenzo is a free agent this summer. So that’s a name to keep an eye on,” Begley said.

DiVincenzo is unlikely to pick up his $4.7 million player option for a more lucrative deal in the open market. The Knicks have the $12.2 million non-taxpayer exception to offer DiVincenzo.

Obi Toppin-Tom Thibodeau Altercation Leaked

Obi Toppin’s heated argument with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau after their Game 4 loss in Miami has been leaked amid trade rumors involving the former lottery pick.

“According to league sources who were present, once the final buzzer sounded, Toppin aired his grievances to Thibodeau,” The Athletic’s Fred Katz wrote. “The 24-year-old wants to play, and he wants to win. That evening, neither happened. An intense verbal altercation occurred between the player and coach as the group trekked to the Kaseya Center visiting locker room in Miami. It spilled into the postgame meeting once the doors closed.”

Toppin, disgruntled for his lack of playing time for a while, want a change of scenery which the Knicks have agreed to accommodate, according to a Newsday report.

“League sources indicated that Toppin was hoping for a trade at the deadline last season and now both sides are in alignment that it’s time for a change of scenery for Toppin,” Newsday’s Steve Popper wrote.