Knicks Internally Discussed Trading for 3-Time All-Star: Report

The New York Knicks have internally discussed Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal as a trade option this offseason, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

Beal is potentially the next star to become available after multiple reports emerged that the three-time All-Star and the Wizards would work closely in sending him to a contender should they decide to move on from each other.

Alan Hahn, MSG Network’s studio and game analyst and ESPN commentator, said on Get Up on Tuesday that “I would imagine if [Beal] does become available, you would see the Knicks be very aggressive in trying to get him.”

The Knicks have control of their draft picks starting next year until 2029 and four more from other teams with varying protections, including a Wizards’ future first-rounder (1-12 in 2024, 1-10 in 2025 and 1-8 in 2026), which turns into 2026 2nd round pick and 2027 2nd round pick if it doesn’t convey.

They also have a mix of young players from RJ Barrett to Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley and veteran Evan Fournier’s $18.8 million salary next season as potential trade chips.

The Knicks will have stiff competition, with The Athletic reporting their arch-nemesis Miami Heat as a looming rival for Beal’s services.

The Heat have Kyle Lowry’s $29.6 million expiring contract as a potential trade chip along with Tyler Herro along with a maximum of three first-round picks, which include the 18th overall pick of this year’s draft.

The Knicks can easily trump Heat’s package with more unprotected picks and pick swaps, but the decision will ultimately be on Beal, the only active NBA player with a no-trade clause.

Beal has four years remaining on his $251 million, five-year supermax contract he signed last July, with a $57 million player option on the final year.

Kristaps Porzingis Likely to Delay Free Agency

Former Knicks lottery pick Kristaps Porzingis will likely pick up his player option and delay his free agency to next year, according to Spotrac’s salary cap guru Keith Smith.

“Something that is picking up more and more buzz: Kristaps Porzingis opting in for $36M with Washington next season. Under the old front office, the assumption was Porzingis would opt out and re-sign on a long-term deal with [the] Wizards. He may take the money now and hit FA in 2024,” Smith tweeted on Wednesday.

In 65 games with the Wizards this past season, the 7-3 center averaged a career-best 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 49.8% shooting from the floor and 38.5% shooting from deep.

Josh Hart Draws Interest From Rockets

Josh Hart is one of the wings on the Houston Rockets’ backup plan should their first options get off the board, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.

If the [Brooklyn] Nets and [Los Angeles] Lakers are bent on keeping [Cam] Johnson and [Austin] Reaves, they have other names in mind, like Dillon Brooks, Josh Hart, and Kelly Oubre,” Iko said on the June 13 episode of the Hoopshype podcast with Michael Scotto.

Hart recently told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that he plans to decline his $12.9 million player option and hopes to re-sign with the Knicks for a new long-term deal. But if they could not agree on an extension, the Rockets emerge as an option.

The Knicks own Hart’s Bird Rights, meaning they could go over the salary cap to re-sign him.