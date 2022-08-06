Knicks Refuse to Add $43 Million Star in Donovan Mitchell Trade Package: Report

It’s no secret that the New York Knicks are infatuated with the notion of adding Donovan Mitchell to their roster, as they look for the first star signing of the Leon Rose era.

But with the Utah Jazz playing hardball, and asking for a king’s ransom in return for their prized asset, negotiations are going to be long and arduous – as we’ve already borne witness to. Still, it appears that New York is refusing to be bullied into an offer they’re not comfortable with, and has begun to push back when discussing potential trade packages.

if the #knicks will Not Give up Rose Toppin or Quickley then why Not Give up Grimes I Love Grimes I Wouldn't want them to trade him Neither But we're Getting A superstar Back in Return you Have to Give up Somebody — larrymallory (@larrymallory520) August 6, 2022

In an August 5 episode of the HoopsHype podcast, The Atheltic’s Tony Jones – who covers the Utah Jazz, reported that the Knicks have drawn a line in the sand when it comes to players they’re unwilling to part ways with.

“The Knicks don’t want to unload Derrick Rose. He’s long been a favorite of Tom Thibodeau. I know the Knicks want to hang onto him and Grimes. Those guys are priorities,” Jones said during the episode.

Removing both Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes from the equation might make negotiations a little more difficult for the Knicks, but from a team-building standpoint, it makes perfect sense – as there’s no point trading for Mitchell if it limits your ability to compete in the coming season.

Knicks ‘Held Talks’ on Potential 3-Team Trade

New York may be holding firm on who they’re willing to part with and who they want to retain in any potential trade, but that didn’t stop them from participating in discussions surrounding a potential three-team deal with the Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.

As per an August 5 report by HoopsHype’s Micahel A Scotto, the three-team deal would have seen New York land Mitchell while sending considerable draft assets to Utah, along with the Lakers.

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype. https://t.co/AejGhQPKVK — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 5, 2022

“The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work,” Scotto wrote.

Knicks Discussions With Utah Have Stalled

Sure, the Knicks have been involved in recent discussions surrounding a three-team deal with the Jazz, but in terms of a straight-up trade, it would seem talks have ground to a halt, as both teams refuse to budge.

"As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/DXLoEicg9v — The Rally (@TheRally) July 29, 2022

“As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out…I’m told there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks,” The Atheltic’s Shams Charania said during a July 29 appearance on The Rally.

Mitchell participated in 67 regular-season games for the Jazz this past season, averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.5% from the perimeter. Assuming the Knicks do acquire the New Hampshire native, he would form a deadly partnership with Jalen Brunson in a new-look Knicks backcourt. However, there are some legitimate questions about how New York would remain competitive defensively, but those are questions for another day.