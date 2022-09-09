Knicks Urged to Target $68 Million Guard Via Trade

The New York Knicks might have missed out on Donovan Mitchell, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other guards they can pursue to help improve their starting backcourt.

In fact, despite talks breaking down with the Utah Jazz during the Knicks’ pursuit of Mitchell, there’s still a legitimate reason to pick the phone back up and re-enter into trade negotiations with the Western Conference franchise.

Mike Conley knocks down a clutch three 👀 pic.twitter.com/h7DKZNzzwe — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 7, 2021

Mike Conley is widely expected to be the next domino to fall, as the Jazz continue to strip down their roster, and the Knicks could well be the team to get a deal over the line. You see, Conley might not be the elite scorer that Mitchell is, but his career 38.2% shooting from deep, and exceptional perimeter defense, make him a better fit for Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks than Mitchell ever was.

In a September 8 article for True Hoop, long-time NBA writer David Thorpe echoed this sentiment, as he laid out his reasoning for New York entering discussions to bring Conley to the Big Apple.

“He could easily become the Knicks’ plan B. Conley would command a much more affordable package than the Knicks were throwing at the Jazz for Mitchell,” Thorpe wrote.

Assuming New York intends to continue looking for an improved running mate for Brunson, Conley could fit the bill as a defensive-minded guard capable of knocking down his catch-and-shoot looks at a reliable clip.

Knicks Felt Like ‘They Had Best Offer’ For Mitchell

In a painful twist of events, Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on September 1, despite the Knicks pursuing the star throughout the summer. In fairness, the Jazz received a haul of draft picks and multiple young and talented players in return for their star scorer.

Still, Knicks beat writer, Stefan Bondy, recently reported that the Knicks felt like they had the best offer on the table, despite what Cleveland eventually gave up to get the deal over the line.

Evaluating Knicks rotation after big Mitchell swing-and-miss. 4 of 5 starting spots are locked up https://t.co/OFwBGryP5j — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 7, 2022

“The Knicks, according to sources, feel like their proposals with RJ Barrett as the centerpiece with multiple first-round picks were better than the Cavs’ final offer, which is up to interpretation,” Bondy wrote.

Of course, if the Knicks weren’t willing to include a plethora of future draft picks, or were trying to keep some of their better young talents out of discussions, then it should be no surprise that Cleveland’s offer was accepted – as they were willing to give up the farm.

Evan Fournier Listed as ‘Most Likely to be Traded’

While the Jazz is highly unlikely to want any veteran talents on long-term deals to be part of a Mike Conley trade package, there is a growing belief that Evan Fournier could find himself on a new team in the near future.

On September 7, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz listed Fournier among the league’s biggest trade candidates – and regardless of whether New York pursues Conley or not, the Saint-Maurice native could potentially be on the move.

Leon Rose still has work to do. No Mitchell Trade? FINE. But now don’t sell the #Knicks fanbase on Fournier starting and/or Julius Randle and RJ Barrett as a core duo. It’s clear New York is very high on Quentin Grimes, so start him! Obi? IQ + Rose? Cam? What’s the plan??! — JD SportsTalk (@JDSportsTalkNY) September 2, 2022

“The Knicks overpaid for Fournier last season and still owe him $36.9 million over the next two years. His 14.1 points per game and 38.9 percent mark from three didn’t make up for Fournier’s poor defense, leading to a career-worst swing rating of minus-6.7. New York should see what it would take to get off Fournier’s deal and start a player like Quentin Grimes in his place. Outside shooting will always be in demand, so the Knicks may be able to find a buyer,” Swartz wrote.

If all of these trade discussions can teach us anything, it’s that the Knicks’ current roster is rather disjointed and that the veteran talent they possess isn’t at the level required to ensure the franchise becomes a regular in the post-season. As such, it shouldn’t surprise anybody if we start to witness some trades begin to occur before the season gets underway.