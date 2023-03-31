Immanuel Quickley Reveals What Clicked Against Heat Without Knicks Top Players

On the night they lost their two-time All-Star and their rising point guard returning from a hand injury, a shrewd closing lineup without their top two players brought the New York Knicks home.
New York coach Tom Thibodeau stuck with a closing lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein. It was a gutsy, out-of-the-box thinking from an old-school coach, who is often criticized for being rigid.
If you need proof that Thibodeau has evolved and adapted, that fourth-quarter shellacking of a Heat team with multiple All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and rising star Tyler Herro is a piece of solid evidence.
That Knicks closing lineup, rolled out for the first time this season, outscored a Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat 25-16 to pull off an inspiring 101-92 win Wednesday night that virtually clinched them a top-six finish.
“The game swayed right there,” Thibodeau said. “We had a lot of guys playing roles that they’re not accustomed to, but we managed it well.”
Team First Mentality
The Knicks started the fourth quarter with a 7-3 spree. Thibodeau saw the momentum building. But he also had just gotten Jalen Brunson, who shook off a rusty first half and found his rhythm in the third quarter, back from a hand injury.
He made the unthinkable decision.
“So I wanted to see where it would go. And when I felt we just got into a good rhythm — and so the thing about Jalen is he’s always team first — I said, let’s see, the next couple minutes how it goes,” Thibodeau said.
Thibodeau’s guts were right this time.
The Knicks turned an 84-84 deadlock into a 95-85 lead with 4:17 left.
“So we just rode it out there,” Thibodeau said.
They never looked back.
Switchability
In the modern NBA, switchability is the name of the game.
That Knicks closing lineup had it all — shooting, rebounding, perimeter defense, and most importantly, switchability.