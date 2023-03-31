Immanuel Quickley Reveals What Clicked Against Heat Without Knicks Top Players

On the night they lost their two-time All-Star and their rising point guard returning from a hand injury, a shrewd closing lineup without their top two players brought the New York Knicks home.

New York coach Tom Thibodeau stuck with a closing lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein. It was a gutsy, out-of-the-box thinking from an old-school coach, who is often criticized for being rigid.

If you need proof that Thibodeau has evolved and adapted, that fourth-quarter shellacking of a Heat team with multiple All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and rising star Tyler Herro is a piece of solid evidence.

That Knicks closing lineup, rolled out for the first time this season, outscored a Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat 25-16 to pull off an inspiring 101-92 win Wednesday night that virtually clinched them a top-six finish.

“The game swayed right there,” Thibodeau said. “We had a lot of guys playing roles that they’re not accustomed to, but we managed it well.”

Team First Mentality

The Knicks started the fourth quarter with a 7-3 spree. Thibodeau saw the momentum building. But he also had just gotten Jalen Brunson, who shook off a rusty first half and found his rhythm in the third quarter, back from a hand injury.

He made the unthinkable decision.

“So I wanted to see where it would go. And when I felt we just got into a good rhythm — and so the thing about Jalen is he’s always team first — I said, let’s see, the next couple minutes how it goes,” Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau’s guts were right this time.

The Knicks turned an 84-84 deadlock into a 95-85 lead with 4:17 left.

“So we just rode it out there,” Thibodeau said.

They never looked back.

Switchability

In the modern NBA, switchability is the name of the game.

That Knicks closing lineup had it all — shooting, rebounding, perimeter defense, and most importantly, switchability.

Quickley, who played the entire fourth quarter, controlled the tempo like a maestro in the world’s most famous arena. He didn’t shoot the ball well but he also didn’t turn the ball over. He earned his points at the stripes and bended the Heat’s defense like a contortionist. One of his two assists in the pivotal fourth quarter was a spectacular bounce pass in traffic while on mid-air that led to a Hartenstein dunk. He also had one steal and contested shots that didn’t reflect on the box score.

“I think just defensively we were really tied together,” Quickley said of the Knicks closing lineup against the Heat . “We had a lot of guys in that unit that could switch and guard multiple positions and then everybody was just connected defensively. And when you [get a] defensive stop, that’s the best offense . We were able to get on transition, get easy buckets.”

It was beautiful to watch how they rotated with precision that led to Heat contested shots — a poetry in motion.

The 6-5 Hart, undersized as power forward, battled with his heart. He grabbed four rebounds, three on the defensive glass in the decisive fourth quarter. He was also a steamroller on offense, slicing the Heat’s defense for emphatic dunks.

Hartenstein, a modern center, playing backup to a traditional big man Mitchell Robinson, was all over. He rolled, played the high and mid-post as he contributed two points, three offensive rebounds, two assists and a steal in that beautiful stretch.

Flanked by the Knicks best perimeter defenders, Barrett focused on scoring.