New Intel Reveals Ex-Knicks Lottery Pick’s Free Agency Plan

Former New York Knicks lottery pick Kristaps Porzingis is likely to pick up his player option and delay his free agency to next year, according to Spotrac’s salary cap guru Keith Smith.

“Something that is picking up more and more buzz: Kristaps Porzingis opting in for $36M with Washington next season. Under the old front office, the assumption was Porzingis would opt out and re-sign on a long-term deal with [the] Wizards. He may take the money now and hit FA in 2024,” Smith tweeted on Wednesday.

Porzingis and the Wizards talked about opting out and signing for a much lower number than the $36 million on a longer deal. But that was before they revamped their front office.

Smith pegged Porzingis to re-sign with the Wizards, if he opts out, “in the range of 4-5 years with $120M to $150M in guaranteed money, pending length of deal.”

Kristap Porzingis-Knicks Reunion Still a Possibility

Even if Porzingis opts in, a move to the Knicks can’t be discounted. In fact, it would be easier for the Wizards to move him as an expiring salary should they pivot to full rebuilding.

The Wizards can trade him before the season until next year’s February trade deadline.

Will the Knicks take trade for the 27-year-old Latvian center on a one-year audition for a longer contract next summer?

A Porzingis-Knicks reunion started to gain steam when Newsday’s Steve Popper floated on May 20 that the Latvian center is a potential replacement for Mitchell Robinson, a rebounding demon but offensively limited. More than a week later, SNY’s Ian Begley said that the Porzingis-Knicks rumors “wouldn’t shock me.”

Porzingis himself added more fuel when he raved about his time in New York on the Ariel Helwani Show.

“That was like my first love, the city of New York. Playing in [Madison Square Garden], so of course I have not the best feeling when I get so much hate but, as I said, [the relationship is] better. Of course, I can understand now how the fans could feel that way or how they viewed me at that time and then I asked for a trade and I get painted as the villain. But it is what it is,” Kristaps Porzingis said.

Theoretically, the Knicks can package Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose’s expiring salary plus a draft compensation for Porzingis if a star trade is not available for them this summer.

Porzingis’ injury history has diminished his trade value despite coming off a career season and the healthiest he’s ever been since his first two years in the league.

In 65 games with the Wizards this past season, the 7-3 center averaged a career-best 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 49.8% shooting from the floor and 38.5% shooting from deep.

Knicks Eye Kristaps Porzingis’ Star Teammate

Porzingis, however, is only one of the fallback options for the Knicks in case they can’t acquire his teammate, Bradley Beal, who according to reports, could become available this summer.

“Michael Winger, the President of the Washington Wizards, said he had been given clearance by ownership to do a complete rebuild,” Windhorst said on Get Up on Tuesday. “And that has left everybody in the league wondering about the future of Bradley Beal.”

Trading Beal could be tricky as he has a no-trade clause in his $251 million supermax contract.

“…not only could he decide if he wants to leave the Wizards, but he could decide who and what he’s traded for. It makes it extremely difficult to find the deal. And Michael Winger said he has not made up his mind yet. But that indecision has led teams to keep a very close eye on the Wizards as they not only have Beal but big free agents, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis,” Windhorst added.