Kristaps Porzingis Gushes Over Knicks Amid Reunion Rumors

Over the past week or so, rumblings among wishful thinkers have surfaced suggesting that the New York Knicks should consider the possibility of reuniting with former franchise cornerstone and current Washington Wizards big man, Kristaps Porzingis.

While their split back in 2019 was far from amicable, some such as Newsday’s Steve Popper believe that a return to the Big Apple could make sense for the power forward and, to add more fuel to this fire, Porzingis himself was on record gushing over the Knicks organization during a June 1 appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show.

“That was like my first love, the city of New York. Playing in [Madison Square Garden], so of course I have not the best feeling when I get so much hate but, as I said, [the relationship is] better. Of course, I can understand now how the fans could feel that way or how they viewed me at that time and then I asked for a trade and I get painted as the villain. But it is what it is,” Kristaps Porzingis said.

Porzingis was asked in a follow-up question about whether he has regrets some things from his tenure with the Knicks, to which he retorted: “No, not about my time there. I enjoyed every minute so much playing in New York. Nothing but great memories from there.”

Knicks ‘First Team’ Mavs Would Call in Luka Doncic Trade

Though the Dallas Mavericks were the ones who managed to pry Kristaps Porzingis away from the franchise back in 2019, it’s the Knicks who stole one of their former talents in Jalen Brunson last offseason, as he inked a lucrative four-year, $104 million deal to take his services to the Big Apple.

According to one league executive, however, this may not be the last time where New York nabs a player away from Dallas, as an Eastern Conference GM informed Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney that, in the event that the Mavericks shop superstar guard Luka Doncic, Leon Rose and company could end up being the first front office they’d contact in pursuit of a trade.

“I am sure the Knicks would be the first team the Mavs would call if they wanted to move Luka. Maybe OKC first because of the picks but the Knicks would be right there. They would have to send out a huge, huge number of picks for him,” the executive told Deveney.

Luka Doncic trade rumors have been circulating since ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported back in April that the Mavericks fear he could seek a trade after enduring a “very disappointing” 2022-23 season.

Should he be shopped, many view the Knicks as being a realistic landing spot for the All-Star.

Julius Randle Underwent Successful Surgery

On Saturday, June 3, the Knicks announced that All-Star power forward Julius Randle underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.

Julius Randle underwent successful arthroscopic surgery yesterday on his left ankle. He will resume basketball activities later this summer. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) June 3, 2023

Randle’s ankle ailment forced him out of the rotation for the final five games of the regular season and hobbled him throughout the club’s two-round postseason venture.

Despite his shortcomings during the playoffs, Julius Randle is coming off of arguably the best season of his career. Playing in 77 games for the Knicks, the big man went on to post impressive per-game averages of 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.3% from deep.

As a result of his production, Randle received both his second All-Star and All-NBA selections.