Knicks Rumors: 2 Teams Poised to ‘Swipe’ Immanuel Quickley, Exec Says

Back in September, well ahead of the deadline for first-round picks from the 2020 NBA draft class to sign extensions with their teams, an NBA executive reiterated that New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley would be seeking a deal worth $100 million over four years. No contract agreement deal was reached, though, setting up Quickley for restricted free agency, and setting up a prime season for Knicks rumors.

This week, SNY’s Ian Begley came back with reporting on just how far apart the two sides were on their talks about a deal—so far apart that they never even got to a point at which they were talking about numbers. According to Begley, “One offer made to Quickley was not fully guaranteed, giving the Knicks a team option in the contract, per SNY sources. There were no incentives included in the talks, per SNY sources.”

The Knicks played hardball. That could be worrisome when it comes to Immanuel Quickley’s future. Quickley will go to restricted free agency next summer and the Knicks can still match any contract for him. But two teams with the most available cap space are poised to sign him to a major offer sheet.

“The trend is to play hardball with restricted free agency, but it could be a mistake, the Knicks playing hardball with him,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “Two reasons for that, really: The Spurs and the Magic. They need a young point guard. And they’re both in a good spot to swipe him.”

Restricted Status Will Fuel Knicks Rumors

As we have seen, restricted free agency does not mean a team loses the player, it just means there could be tough negotiations before a signing gets done. P.J. Washington in Charlotte and Austin Reaves with the Lakers are examples—both players wanted big money in free agency, did not get it, and returned to their original employers on team-friendly deals.

The trick for the player is to find a team willing to make a big offer as a restricted free agent. Most teams do not want to do that, especially with new, more restrictive cap luxury-tax rules coming in. But interest in Immanuel Quickley, who is 24, in his prime and playing a sought-after position, should fuel Knicks rumors for the foreseeable future.

Both the Magic and the Spurs could have more than $50 million to spend next summer. Many thought the Magic would seek to make an investment in a young veteran last summer, but Orlando stuck with building out its young core. At 14-7, though, the Magic are ready to take a step forward in their rebuilding, and with uncertainty at the point guard spot, Quickley would be a good fit there.

Immanuel Quickley Only Needs 1 Team

Funny thing is, a little more than a year ago, Immanuel Quickley was front-and-center in Knicks rumors as a piece the team was looking to dump. Instead, he caught fire off the bench just before Christmas and wound up with a breakout year.

He has hit a slump lately but this year, he is averaging 14.9 points and shooting 42.8% from the field with 36.4% 3-point shooting. Would any team rally break the bank for that? It depends on the context. The crowded Knicks guard rotation includes star point man Jalen Brunson, starter Quentin Grimes and free-agent signee Donte DiVincenzo.

“There are a lot of mouths to feed there, so it comes down to if you think Quickley could be a leader, could be a guy who can run your team, could make his numbers better if you give him the keys to the car,” the executive said. “Not everyone believes that. The Knicks don’t, obviously. But it only takes one team to believe that, and that is all he needs to get an offer. One team that thinks he can do it.”