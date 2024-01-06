Knicks ‘Increasingly Mentioned as Team With Interest’ in 2-Way Star: Insider

The New York Knicks improved to 3-0 since acquiring two-way stud OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors after punking the 76ers, Eastern Conference’s third-best team, 128-92 on Friday, January 5, in Philadelphia.

But the Knicks are still actively looking for ways to upgrade their roster.

All indications point to the Knicks gearing up for another trade that could bring another two-way star to the Knicks starting lineup.

“My podcast partner Chris Haynes of Turner Sports said on a Bleacher Report livestream Friday that Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers are teams that potentially could emerge as [Dejounte] Murray suitors. The Knicks have also been increasingly mentioned as a team with Murray interest,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his January 5 Substack newsletter.

Multiple reports, including from Stein, indicated that the Atlanta Hawks are actively shopping Murray around.

The Knicks’ interest in Murray dates back two summers ago envisioning a backcourt pairing with rising star Jalen Brunson. The Hawks, however, beat the Knicks in the bidding way as the San Antonio Spurs received a haul of three first-round picks a pick swap for the former All-Star and All-Defensive guard.

The Knicks have more draft capital than the Lakers and 76ers combined.

Dejounte Murray’s ‘Questionable Fit’ with Jalen Brunson

The Knicks are revisiting those visions of pairing Murray and Brunson to fortify their defense and add shot creation, which they lost in trading away Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett for Anunoby.

However, after the Murray-Young backcourt did not prosper in Atlanta, the same question hounds the Knicks if ever they pull the trigger on a trade.

“There are questions, to be sure, about whether Murray’s fit would be ideal next to another ball-dominant lead like Brunson, as Murray’s pairing with Hawks All-Star Trae Young hasn’t brought the dividends Atlanta once imagined. Yet Murray’s four-year, $114 million extension that begins in 2024-25 does make him an intriguing trade target for any team with backcourt questions,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote on January 5.

The 6-foot-5 Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting a career-best 38.8% on 6.1 3-point attempts.

Knicks Potential Immanuel Quickley Replacements

Miles McBride exploded for a season-high 15 points, including 4 3-pointers, in the Knicks’ massive over the 76ers, showing he can replace Quickley in the second unit.

Doubts, however, persist if the third-year undersized guard can consistently do this.

If the Knicks are unable to trade for Murray, SNY’s Ian Begley listed potential low-cost trade candidates to boost their depleted bench.

“The name that people throw out is Malcolm Brogdon,” Begley said on the January 4 episode of his SNY show “The Putback with Ian Begley.” “I don’t know what the cost for Brogdon would be.”

“Thibs’ favorite Alec Burks. I don’t know the interest level there but I’m sure he could be gettable. Bojan Bogdanovic is not necessarily a bench help. He’s a player that I think Detroit will be open to moving because of where they are. … I think Killian Hayes is a guy who could be available. So you look at those names and maybe Delon Wright in Washington.”