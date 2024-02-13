NBA Ref Sheds Light on Controversial Knicks-Rockets Ending

A stunned and fuming New York Knicks team watched the Houston Rockets escape with a 105-103 win on Monday, February 3, after Aaron Holiday sank two of three free throws with 0.3 seconds left on a Jalen Brunson foul which the referees later admitted was a mistake.

“In live action, it was felt that the lower body contact was illegal,” crew chief Ed Malloy said in the NBA pool report. “After seeing it during [the] postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor. The contact which occurred after the release of the ball therefore is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called.”

But the damage has already been done as the costly mistake shoved the Knicks into their third straight defeat. They were robbed of an opportunity to win the game in overtime after they gallantly fought back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Brunson and trade deadline acquisition Bojan Bogdanovic combined for 17 points in the final quarter to will the Knicks back. But Aaron Holiday’s prayer at the buzzer was answered by a dubious foul called by referee Jacyn Goble.

The bizarre ending puts the spotlight on the huge discrepancy in free throws.

Holiday’s game-winning trip to the line capped the Rockets’ 23 of 33 free throw shooting night. In stark contrast, the Knicks only shot 7 of 12 free throws.

Bottled up all game long, Brunson had a rough shooting night. The Knicks All-Star point guard hit only 10 of 25 but delivered in the clutch until the phantom foul spoiled his heroics. He paced the Knicks with 27 points and 7 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo, who went down with a hamstring injury, added 23 points.

‘Tough Way to Lose a Game’

After getting beaten on the boards against the Indiana Pacers two nights ago, the Knicks made a concerted effort on the glass this time.

Precious Achiuwa grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds while Josh Hart added 11 as New York outrebounded Houston 51-39. The Knicks were plus-8 in points in the paint and plus-2 in second-chance points.

The older Knicks team outran the much younger Rockets squad and had a 23-12 edge in fastbreak points.

They outworked the Rockets in almost all statistical categories. But the huge free throw disparity capped by the costly call in the end bit the Knicks in the end.

“Tough way to lose a game,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said via New York Post. “Tough way to lose a game.”

Evan Fournier Breaks Silence Over Trade

Former Knicks guard Evan Fournier is finally free.

“I’m really excited to finally be out in New York,” Fournier told Detroit reporters following the Pistons’ February 12 practice. “So looking forward to a new opportunity.”

Fournier’s anguish in Tom Thibodeau’s doghouse officially ended at the February 8 trade deadline. The 31-year-old French guard was part of the package that landed the Knicks Bogdanovic and the returning Alec Burks.

Bogdanovic played with more comfort in his second game as a Knick, scoring 15 points on 7 of 13 shooting against the Rockets after a 3-for-10 performance in the Indiana loss.