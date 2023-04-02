Tom Thibodeau Sounds off on Obi Toppin After Knicks Beat Wizards

Obi Toppin finally had his breakout game of the season. And it came when the New York Knicks needed him most.

Toppin scored a season-high 21 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, and helped the Knicks to officially punch a return ticket to the playoffs, beating a shorthanded Washington Wizards team missing their top players, 118-109, Sunday night before another sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd.

His best game of the season came on the heels of a heated verbal spat with RJ Barrett that went viral.

Toppin’s explosion was much needed as the Knicks missed Barrett Sunday night with a non-disclosed illness.

New York coach Tom Thibodeau was effusive in his praise for the third-year forward, who was playing a limited role until Julius Randle suffered a sprained left ankle three games ago.

“Obi (Toppin) gave us great minutes,” New York coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game. “He put the ball in the basket. Obi made a number of good plays off the double team. Either he shot it, made a quick decision, or skipped to the cross. He got his rhythm shots.”

In just his second start of the season, Toppin played a season-high 33 minutes and did not disappoint. The former lottery pick went 9-of-15 from the floor. He hit three from deep and handed out four assists. But more than catching fire on offense, his defense was also sensational.

Toppin capped his scintillating performance with a swat on the defensive end and a strong drive on the other end for a 102-87 Knicks lead at the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

The 6-9 Toppin added two steals and a block. He was a game-high plus-19, tied with Jalen Brunson.

Despite missing four starters in Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris, the Wizards built a 10-point lead 48-38 behind their hot shooting.

Corey Kispert fired a career-high 29 points for the Wizards.

Knicks’ 3rd Quarter Turnaround

A 15-point turnaround in the third quarter ignited the Knicks’ second-half comeback after being down by 10 in the second quarter.

Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes combined for 23 of the Knicks’ 33 points in the pivotal third quarter, where they seized an 86-79 lead.

Toppin joined the party in the fourth quarter.

Brunson and Grimes finished with 27 points apiece.

“It’s a great feeling. There’s a lot of work to be done,” Brunson said. “It’s a start.”

Brunson’s arrival in the offseason has dramatically shifted the trajectory of the once moribund franchise. They finally have the answer to their long-time point guard woes.

Tom Thibodeau is Far From Satisfied

Thibodeau, now the sixth-winningest coach in Knicks franchise history with 124 wins and still counting, was far from satisfied even after guiding them to their second playoff appearance in three seasons.

“It’s a great accomplishment because it was one of the several goals,” said Thibodeau of the Knicks’ postseason return. “It’s the next step along the way. Keep going. That’s where the focus is. We know how important the next game is. So get ready for Indiana (Pacers). But just keep checking boxes as we go.”

Next to tick off their boxes is another win in Indiana on Wednesday, especially if the Brooklyn Nets game beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The Knicks need one more win or one Brooklyn Nets loss to clinch the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.