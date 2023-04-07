Obi Toppin Calls Out Immanuel Quickley Ahead of Knicks Matchup Against Pelicans

Immanuel Quickley has been on an absolute tear for the New York Knicks throughout the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign, but specifically since the start of January where he’s been posting sensational averages of 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.2% from distance.

However, despite his on-court excellence, teammate Obi Toppin seems to believe the combo guard deserves some serious criticism for his off-court decisions, particularly when it comes to his recent choice of attire.

While in New Orleans as the Knicks prepare to take on the Pelicans Friday night, the big man recorded a video on his personal Instagram story jokingly calling out Quickley for his questionable outfit choice.

“Only Himmanuel Quickley can walk the streets of New Orleans in a wife beater,” Toppin said in a seemingly disapproving manner.

— Cynical Knicks Fan (@cynicalknicks) April 6, 2023

Toppin and Quickley have developed a close relationship since entering the league together back in 2020 and have played pivotal roles for the Knicks over the club’s last several, with both being slotted into the starting rotation due to a myriad of injuries.

With the tandem in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s first five rotation, New York has gone 2-0 during this latest stretch.

On top of this, they, along with fellow young talent Quentin Grimes became the first trio of teammates in NBA history to score 30-plus points and hit five-plus 3-pointers in the same game.

Immanuel Quickley Gets Endorsement From Damian Lillard

Despite recently being found in the starting lineup, Immanuel Quickley has served as the Knicks’ primary leader off the bench for the vast majority of his third season in the league which is a role he has managed to put forth a career-best campaign with.

His efforts as New York’s go-to second-unit option have been so spectacular, in fact, that he just recently received a major endorsement from Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard to take home the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

Through 79 games played, Quickley has gone on to put forth career-best averages of 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.7% from deep.

The Knicks guard seemingly finds himself within a two-man race with Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon to take home the league’s illustrious award come year’s end.

Mitchell Robinson Out For Knicks Vs. Pelicans

Though the New York Knicks have already managed to lock down the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings and have punched their ticket to the postseason, they still have two more regular season games to get through before the real preparation can begin.

The first of their final two-game regular season farewell tour will be played Friday night in New Orleans against the Pelicans and, heading into the exhibition, it has officially be reported that the club will be without their starting center Mitchell Robinson, as he’s been downgraded to “Out” for rest.

Mitchell Robinson (rest) is out for tonight’s game at New Orleans. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) April 7, 2023

Robinson will be joining a long list of inactive Knicks for the contest, with stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle already listed as out, as per the league’s official injury report.