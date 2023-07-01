Knicks Trade Obi Toppin to Conference Rival: Report

Obi Toppin is finally free.

The disgruntled New York Knicks backup forward is headed to their conference rival Indiana Pacers in exchange for two second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toppin, who had a verbal altercation during their playoff loss to Miami due to lack of playing time, will have the opportunity to play significant minutes with the rebuilding Pacers.

The eighth overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and Leon Rose’s first lottery selection, Toppin never realized his full potential in New York behind two-time All-Star and All-NBA forward Julius Randle.

Toppin’s trade ends a frustrating three seasons in his hometown New York, where he averaged just 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes off the bench.

The Pacers are getting starting power forward in the 6-9 Toppin, who put up 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 15 games as a starter for the Knicks. He is projected to be Tyrese Haliburton’s running mate in Indiana. Haliburton, who bagged a $260 million rookie max extension, was selected four spots after Toppin in the draft.

Toppin is extension-eligible, but it is unclear if the Pacers will negotiate with him right away. His departure opens up a rotation spot for whoever the Knicks sign in free agency.

Ironically, Toppin leaves New York just as when the Knicks signed his younger brother, Jacob Toppin, out of Kentucky, to a two-way contract after going undrafted.

Obi Toppin, Tom Thibodeau in Shouting Match

There were tell-tale signs of the inevitable departure of Toppin. And none was bigger than the shouting match between Toppin and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau after their Game 4 loss in Miami in the Eastern Conference semifinal last season.

“According to league sources who were present, once the final buzzer sounded, Toppin aired his grievances to Thibodeau,” Fred Katz wrote in The Athletic. “The 24-year-old wants to play, and he wants to win. That evening, neither happened. An intense verbal altercation occurred between the player and coach as the group trekked to the Kaseya Center visiting locker room in Miami. It spilled into the postgame meeting once the doors closed.”

Toppin played only six minutes off the bench, tallying 4 points and 1 rebound in the Knicks’ 109-101 loss on May 8. The defeat sent them to a 3-1 series deficit, and they would eventually lose the series 4-2.

“On this occasion, as Toppin yelled at Thibodeau in front of teammates so fresh off a loss that they were still in uniform, assistant coach Rick Brunson stepped in to stand up for his boss,” Katz wrote. “Toppin and Brunson got into it for a moment. Randle, Evan Fournier and Josh Hart next pulled Toppin aside to cool him off.”

Derrick Rose Returns to Memphis

Former Knicks reserve guard Derrick Rose signed a $6.5 million, two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies in free agency.

Rose, whose team option was declined by the Knicks, returns to his college stomping grounds. In 2008, he led the Memphis Tigers to the NCAA championship game as a freshman.

The 34-year-old Rose will get a chance to play meaningful minutes with the Grizzlies, especially early on the season with Ja Morant serving a 25-game suspension. He will also serve as a mentor to Morant, who was excited about his signing.