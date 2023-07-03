Obi Toppin’s Brother out of Knicks Summer League Roster

The New York Knicks announced their NBA Summer League roster with Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of recently traded Obi Toppin, curiously missing from the lineup.

But it’s not what you think it is.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Jacob Toppin had been kept out of the Knicks Summer League roster due to a minor injury.

The younger Toppin has inked a two-way contract with the Knicks after going undrafted. On Saturday, his older brother Obi Toppin was traded to the Indiana Pacers for a pair of two second-round picks.

Jacob Toppin is expected to play in the G League with Westchester Knicks once he recovers from injury.

There is no pathway for Jacob Toppin to earn playing time with New York’s NBA team, similar to what happened to his older brother, whose frustration boiled over in a shouting match with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau in a playoff loss to Miami in the second round.

Another player curiously missing from their Summer League roster is Rokas Jokubaitis, the Knicks’ second-round pick in 2021. Jokubaitis has spent the last two seasons in Euroleague with Barcelona FC.

Last year’s second-round pick Trevor Keels and G League veteran Daquan Jeffries, alongside Isaiah Roby, who was signed to a non-guaranteed contract late last season, will banner the Knicks Summer League team under Dice Yoshimoto.

Knicks announce their Summer League roster. If you’re curious why Jacob Toppin, Obi’s brother, who recently signed a 2-way deal, is not here, @IanBegley reported that he’s out with an injury. pic.twitter.com/jUZP19bpAM — alder almo (@alderalmo) July 3, 2023

The Knicks will play at least five games in Las Vegas starting on July 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers. All games will be televised on MSG Network, the home of the Knicks games.

Proposed Expanded Obi Toppin Trade

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus suggested expanding the Obi Toppin trade for the Knicks to land disgruntled Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Pincus’ idea is to rope in the San Antonio Spurs as the fourth team to re-route Evan Fournier’s expiring salary and serve as another mentor to his countryman Victor Wembanyama.

Knicks receive: Damian Lillard, Zach Collins

Pacers receive: Obi Toppin, draft compensation (from San Antonio or Portland)

Blazers receive: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Lamar Stevens, multiple draft picks (from New York)

Spurs receive: Evan Fournier, Jusuf Nurkic, draft compensation (from New York)

It remains to be seen if Pincus’ wild idea comes to fruition, but there is no indication that the Knicks are interested in Lillard as they already have their point guard in rising star Jalen Brunson.

Villanova Reunion at Team USA

The Knicks’ Villanova duo of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart will be reunited with their college teammate Mikal Bridges at Team USA.

Hart was the last addition to the 12-man roster of Team USA bound for Manila, Philippines in August for the FIBA World Cup.

The trio won a national championship together in 2016 at Villanova.

After Donte DiVincenzo, another former Wildcat, joined the Knicks via free agency, Hart quickly posted an interesting tweet tagging Bridges, who plays for the Knicks’ crosstown rivals Brooklyn Nets.

Yo @mikal_bridges hit my phone bro — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2023

On Saturday, July 1, DiVincenzo agreed to sign with the Knicks to a $50 million, four-year deal. Hart’s decision to opt into his $12.9 million player option and extend at a later date, as early as August, paved the way for the Knicks to bring in his college teammate to join him and Brunson in New York.