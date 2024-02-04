Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Gives OG Anunoby Injury Update

The New York Knicks could have used OG Anunoby to clamp down on the Los Angeles Lakers gunners in the 4th quarter which could have preserved their winning streak.

Alas, Anunoby missed his fourth straight game with an elbow inflammation and the Lakers ended the Knicks winning streak to 9.

“You’ve always gotta trust the medical (staff) and trust the player,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said via SNY’s Ian Begley before the Knicks dropped a 113-105 loss on Saturday, February 3, at Madison Square Garden. “So when he’s healthy enough, and he feels comfortable and he can trust his body, he’ll be out there.”

Anunoby has not played since the Knicks beat the Miami Heat on January 27. In his first 14 games with the Knicks, Anunoby averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

The Knicks were 12-2 with Anunoby in the lineup. They will have 3 days between Saturday’s loss and their next game against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 6, which will be Anunoby’s next chance to return.

Knicks’ 4th Quarter Meltdown

The shorthanded Knicks offense sputtered in the 4th quarter as the Lakers held them scoreless for more than 7 minutes.

“The start of the fourth, we’re up six,” Thibodeau said via NBA.com. “There was a big turnover, we gave up a 3 in transition. They got momentum, and it turned the game right there.”

The Taurean Prince 3-pointer off a Jaxson Haye’s steal Thibodeau was referring to was part of the Lakers’ 9-0 start to grab an 89-86 lead with 9:57 left.

Austin Reaves and Prince combined for 23 of the Lakers’ 33 points in the pivotal 4th quarter.

The Knicks took the lead for the last time on Donte DiVincenzo’s 6th 3-pointer 96-94 with 7:25 remaining. But the Lakers answered with an 11-0 run capped by LeBron James‘ fadeaway jumper to seal the win 105-96 with 1:54 left. DiVincenzo ended the Knicks scoring drought with a jumper in the final 40 seconds but the game was already beyond reach.

“I think we made good plays throughout the game, but [they’re] just not enough,” Jalen Brunson said via SNY.

The Knicks All-Star guard finished with 36 points and 10 assists. He had 11 of the Knicks’ 19 points in the 4th quarter as he constantly battled through the Lakers’ blitzing defense.

LeBron James Raves About Jalen Brunson

Before the game, James praised Brunson for his well-deserved first All-Star berth.

“Jalen’s phenomenal,” James told reporters when asked about Brunson. “He’s phenomenal. Super happy for him, super proud of him. First-time All-Star. Seen his emotion after the last game I think that’s just super cool. Super dope, very humble kid,” James said. “I played against Rick [Brunson] as well. So kind of weird in that sense.”

Brunson made as an All-Star reserve after narrowly losing to Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard for a starting spot at the Eastern Conference team’s backcourt.

Brunson and Lillard ended up tied with a 3.75 weighted score behind unanimous choice as the East’s top guard, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.

But the Bucks star edged out Brunson in fan votes, 2,236,969 to 1,452,519.

The coaches made sure Brunson would not be denied.

Injured power forward Julius Randle also made it to the All-Star reserves, making him and Brunson the first Knicks duo since Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler in 2013 to be selected in the same season.