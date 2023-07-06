Knicks View 8-Time All-Star as ‘The Perfect Addition’: Insider

An evergreen desire for the big market New York Knicks is to try and acquire top-flight talents to represent the franchise. Though they already have All-NBA big Julius Randle and rising star Jalen Brunson in tow, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the organization views one potentially available star as an ideal fit for the club.

Per a July 6 episode of The Putback, the NBA insider acknowledged that while it seems that a big move does not appear to be waiting around the corner for the Knicks, fans and media pundits alike should expect Paul George trade talks to linger for a while.

“If he’s not extended by the Clippers or if the Clippers are still wishy-washy about it I would assume that they continue to take calls one George because that’s a situation that will be very much in flux. The Knicks, people with the Knicks I know see George as the perfect addition to this particular team at this particular time,” Begley said.

We're talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live on The Putback:https://t.co/PtIKtPQkZi — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 6, 2023

Begley would continue on to state that the concept of the Knicks trading for the Los Angeles Clippers eight-time All-Star will ultimately “come down to price point and how willing the Clippers are to meet the Knicks at where they are.”

Of course, the two parties have already proven to be a ways away when it comes to deciding what is believed to constitute a fair transaction.

Knicks Backed Out of Paul George Trade

Though Begley has intel suggesting that the Knicks view Paul George in high regard, on July 3 MSG Network and ESPN commentator Alan Hahn reported that the front office has already decided to back out of their pursuit of the veteran wing.

“They had a chance to get Paul George. They said it was too expensive. They didn’t want to do it. They’ve already backed out of that. They talked to the Clippers, the Clippers gave what it would cost, then Paul George said, ‘But I want an extension.’ And they said, ‘We’re not doing that.’ And they walked away. So Paul George is off the table,” Hahn said.

.@ColinCowherd applauds the Knicks for backing out of Paul George trade talks: "The best move is often the one you don't make." pic.twitter.com/c3utJD4rOi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 6, 2023

Sports personality Colin Cowherd would brush on these rumblings of the Knicks backing away from such pursuits, praising the decision on a July 6 episode of his Fox show The Herd by stating: “The best move is often the one you don’t make.”

One of the top two-way players in the league, it’s easy to see why Paul George is viewed as a potentially seamless fit within New York’s rotation at the three.

Coming off a tremendous 2022-23 campaign, the 33-year-old posted impressive averages of 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.

However, it is his durability, not his productivity, that has many such as Cowherd concerned about a potential move involving the veteran, as he has suited up for just 189 out of a potential total of 308 regular season games over the last four seasons.

Because of this, coupled with his desire to sign a new lucrative extension, the Knicks have already balked at the opportunity to land George this summer.

Knicks Remain Interested in OG Anunoby

While they may have shied away from pursuing Paul George, a recent report suggests the Knicks are still interested in acquiring a new two-way stud on the wing, and Sportsnet Canada’s Michael Grange stated in a July 4 piece that the club has an interest in acquiring Toronto Raptors forward, OG Anunoby.

“If Siakam goes, the focus will turn to O.G. Anunoby — the smooth-shooting, all-NBA defender who remains on the watch list for several teams, the New York Knicks especially,” Grange wrote.

The Knicks have long been linked as being interested in pursuing the 25-year-old’s services, with SNY’s Ian Begley stating back in January that Leon Rose and company were comfortable offering three first-round picks to the Raptors in exchange.