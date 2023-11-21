Scott Perry Raises Concerns About Rumored Knicks Trade Target

Former New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry raised some concerns about potentially trading for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine.

The Bulls and LaVine have a mutual interest in parting ways, according to The Athletic. The Knicks, who checked in with the Bulls last February, according to SNY’s Ian Begley, is naturally one of the teams linked to him as an inevitable trade looms on the horizon.

But Perry cautioned the Knicks and other contenders, from absorbing the remainder of LaVine’s $215 million, five-year contract.

“When I hear a guy’s name like that first, I study the player himself,” Perry said on the Hoop Genius podcast. “No question that Zach LaVine can score the basketball. He has proven that in his nine years in the NBA. He shot the ball well. He’s a career 38% three-point shooter and explosive athlete. The next thing that I look at is, does he impact winning?”

LaVine has only been in the playoffs once, getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021-22 season. He averaged 19.3 points on 43% from the field and 38% from 3-point distance, 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his lone playoff appearance.

“He’s played a total of four playoff basketball games,” Perry pointed out. “So now, I say to myself I’m looking at paying 40 [million] this year, 43, 46 and 49 million in subsequent years for a guy who to this point has not impacted winning to the level that his money says he should impact. So, there’s not a real match there, in my opinion.”

The Knicks have resisted trading for aging stars last summer, preferring to bring back their core that reached the second round last season. But this early, the Knicks have struggled to score against playoff contenders with elite defenses. A LaVine-type player who can score off the dribble and knock down outside shots could certainly help them.

But Perry’s concerns, along with potential defensive issues arising from a Jalen Brunson-LaVine backcourt, should keep the Knicks from pulling the trigger.

Timberwolves Smother Knicks

The Knicks’ struggles against playoff contenders continued Monday night in Minnesota.

In the battle of the top two defensive teams, the Knicks proved no match to the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves in a rough 117-100 rout. The loss snapped the Knicks’ three-game winning streak.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points after being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Julius Randle added 21 for the Knicks.

But their woeful shooting (35% from the field) especially from deep (24%) did them in.

Quentin Grimes’s Return Moves Donte DiVincenzo to Bench

Third-year wing Quentin Grimes returned from a wrist injury but did not make an impact. He was scoreless in 25 minutes and a game-worst minus-18.

Donte DiVincenzo, who flourished as a starter alongside Brunson, moved back to the bench and struggled to find his rhythm. DiVincenzo shot 2-of-8 from the field but still managed to be productive. The Knicks’ free-agent pickup scattered seven points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal. He was the only Knicks player who finished with a positive net rating (plus-3).

Mitchell Robinson continued his rebounding brilliance with 11 and 10 points. His seven offensive rebounds equaled the Timberwolves’ total.