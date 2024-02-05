Knicks Eye Another Ex-Wildcat as Potential Julius Randle Backup: Report

With Julius Randle out for a significant period with a dislocated shoulder, another former Kentucky Wildcat power forward has emerged as a trade candidate for the New York Knicks.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Knicks have their eyes on Charlotte Hornets’ power forward PJ Washington.

“The Knicks have shown legitimate interest in Washington, sources said, as they examine their option,” Fischer reported on February 5.

Washington joins Bruce Brown of Toronto as the Knicks’ trade target who can play power forward.

The Hornets are looking to be active in the trade market to acquire more draft capital for their rebuild after netting a lottery-protected first-round pick from the Miami Heat for Terry Rozier.

With Evan Fournier as the matching salary, the Knicks could offer the Hornets one of their eight tradable picks or Quentin Grimes for Washington.

Flipping Fournier for Washington would help the Knicks in the interim while Randle is still recovering. It will also give them another mid-tier salary that they can package in a potential star trade down the road.

Washington, the 13th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, agreed to a $48 million, 3-year deal with the Hornets last summer. He has $29 million in guaranteed money over the next 2 years after this season.

The 6-foot-7 Washington, who played for John Calipari at Kentucky like Randle, is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and and 2.2 assists this season.

Knicks Are More Interested in Bruce Brown than Dejounte Murray

After bolstering their starting unit with the acquisition of OG Anunoby, the Knicks have cooled off on the idea of trading for Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray.

According to Fischer, the Knicks have pivoted from Murray to Brown, a versatile player who can play 1 through 4 and is cheaper to acquire.

“The Knicks appear more interested in Toronto guard Bruce Brown Jr., for whom the Raptors are seeking some return in the range of a first-round pick, compared to Atlanta’s steeper asking price of two picks and then some for Murray,” Fischer reported on February 5.

The Raptors are looking to get a first-round pick and a quality player in return for Brown, according to Marc Stein.

Brown essentially lobbied for a potential Knicks move when he and his new team, the Toronto Raptors, were in town last month.

“Every time we play Thibs I go up to him and shake his hand, just because of what he’s done,” Brown told New York Post’s Jared Schwartz on Saturday, January 20, before they lost to the Knicks 126-100. “Nothing but respect for Thibs.”

“I am a dog. I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor. I can do just about whatever [Tom Thibodeau] needs me to do.”

Tom Thibodeau Dishes on OG Anunoby’s Injury

After labeling Anunoby’s playing status as day-to-day, the Knicks difference-making wing missed his fourth game which ended in a 113-105 Knicks’ loss to the Lakers.

Before the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s update did not give any clarity on what’s going on with Anunoby.

“You’ve always gotta trust the medical (staff) and trust the player,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said via SNY’s Ian Begley before the Knicks dropped a 113-105 loss on Saturday, February 3, at Madison Square Garden. “So when he’s healthy enough, and he feels comfortable and he can trust his body, he’ll be out there.”

Anunoby has not played since the Knicks beat the Miami Heat on January 27. In his first 14 games with the Knicks, Anunoby averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 steals.