Knicks’ Quentin Grimes Responds to Trade Rumors With 3 Teams Interested: Report

It’s no coincidence that Quentin Grimes played his most minutes and scored his most points since his demotion to the New York Knicks bench in lopsided wins.

Grimes scored 19 points in 23 minutes during the Knicks’ 122-84 shellacking of the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday, January 25, at Madison Square Garden. He also had a similar output in their 128-92 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on January 5.

The subject of trade rumors, Grimes finally broke his silence as the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz have registered interest in him, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“I’ve kind of been in trade rumors since my rookie year. So I just try to come in every day, do my job, be professional,” Grimes told SNY. “Every time I step on the court, just give it 100%. Rumors are going to happen. I just step on the court and try to do everything to help this team win.”

Knicks’ Golden Boy No More

There was a time when Grimes was the Knicks’ golden boy — the untouchable among their young prospects. He became the sticking point of the failed Donovan Mitchell talks. The Knicks rejected the Hawks when they asked about him in the Cam Reddish deal.

But things have gone south this season for Grimes.

It all drastically changed when he publicly griped about his lack of touches in the starting unit which led to his demotion to the bench.

Grimes is the Knicks’ golden boy no more.

The team has been shopping him around, according to multiple reports. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported it first.

Quentin Grimes Stays Professional

While there’s no deal imminent, Grimes is trying to stay professional and help the Knicks stack up wins in a limited role.

“Come in and try to block out distractions as much as you can,” Grimes told SNY. “People are going to talk all the time on social media and all that. But (I’ll) come in, lock in on the game plan for whoever we’re playing, try to get better every day, just try to block the noise, contribute to any way I can every time, every game.”

Despite the sporadic double-digit scoring, Grimes had been more efficient in his bench role than when he was a starter earlier in the season.

Better in Bench Role?

In 18 games as a starter, Grimes averaged 5.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while hitting an atrocious 35.9% from the field and 34.5% from deep across 22.9 minutes.

The Knicks went 10-8 during that span. They were better when Grimes came off the bench and so are his numbers.

In 24 games off the bench, Grimes averaged 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists while hitting at a more solid rate of 42.3% from the field and 38.7% from deep in just 17.6 minutes.

The Knicks are 16-8, including an 11-2 record since they acquired OG Anunoby for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. It was a consolidation move that upgraded the Knicks starting unit and made with Grimes’ gripes in mind.

Still, Grimes wants more especially as he becomes extension-eligible this summer.

“It feels good. I feel like any time I get the opportunity to have the ball in my hands a little bit more and kind of play freely, I kind of make the most of it. That’s what I did tonight,” Grimes told SNY. “That’s just what I’m just going to try to continue to do every time I step on the court as long as I’m here.”

That last line gives the vibes of inevitability that Grimes will spread his wings somewhere else much like Quickley.

Those 3 rebuilding teams Begley reported that are interested in Grimes could offer that freedom he craves.

But it will all boil down to which team will offer the Knicks a quality return.