Knicks Rumors: RJ Barrett Has Fans from Western Conference contender

One of the New York Knicks‘ young players has caught the eyes of the Los Angeles Clippers amid the Paul George trade rumors.

“I do know — the Clippers over there — there are some fans of RJ Barrett,” SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley said on the June 23 episode of The Putback.

Barrett is 11 years younger than George. The Canadian wing is coming off an up-and-down season but showed some signs of growth in the Knicks’ playoff run.

After a slow start in his second postseason run, Barrett still managed to put up 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 43.3% field goal shooting and went to the line 5.9 per game, sinking a respectable 76.9%. His 3-point shooting — 32.8% — was dramatically impacted by his 1-of-8 shooting in Games 1 and 2 against Cleveland and 0-for-3 in Game 6 against Miami.

Minus those three playoff duds, Barrett would have averaged 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 49.6% field goal shooting and 38% from deep.

Barrett’s four-year, $107 million extension is set to kick in next season.

But Begley noted the Clippers could be looking for a win-now player if ever they decide to part ways with the 33-year-old George, who is coming off his eighth All-Star season that was cut short by a knee injury.

“Can the Knicks offer that? It’s up for debate,” Begley said. “I don’t know if the Clippers will look at some of these Knicks players and say, ‘Yes, that guy is gonna help me to go the conference finals and help me get through [with] Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the group.’ That’s why it just doesn’t seem super likely to me. The Knicks have checked in. If the Clippers continue to signal that [George] might be available, I would assume that the Knicks will continue to check in.”

The LA Times reported on June 22 that “after some internal discussions, the Knicks have become hesitant about acquiring George.”

Clippers Leave Door Open for George Trade

After Thursday’s NBA Draft, Clippers president Lawrence Frank talked about their offseason plan.

“It’s still the plan,” Frank said. “What we are trying to do is how can we put together the best team around these guys and we look at the different things. What worked, what hasn’t worked, the job that we have to do better, the job that we challenge our players to continue to do better. But yes, we’re trying to maximize these two and figure out ways that we can get better.”

But Frank left the door open for that plan to change, with both stars eligible for a four-year, $220 million extension at different points this year.

“It’s premature because Kawhi is, I think he’s July extension eligible, and Paul is [eligible] in September, Frank said. “We do talk about kind of what the plan is, but we really can’t get into those specifics until the appropriate date. And we’ll just have the dialogues as we do. We’ll just have very, very honest and open conversations and see if there’s something that makes sense for all sides.”

Derrick Rose Team Option Declined

Derrick Rose is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the Knicks did not pick up his $15.6M team option, according to Newsday’s Steve Popper.

The Knicks can bring Rose back on a veteran minimum deal, but given their glut of younger point guards, it might be best for the veteran guard to look for an opportunity elsewhere.

The Phoenix Suns and his former team, Chicago Bulls, are potential landing spots for Rose.

The Suns are looking to fill the void left by Chris Paul, who was dealt in the Bradley Beal trade. On the other hand, the Bulls are desperate for a point guard as Lonzo Ball is unsure to play next season with a knee injury.