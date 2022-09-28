Not Everyone is Buying Knicks Star RJ Barrett’s Viral Message

New York Knicks swingman RJ Barrett shocked the world on media day by saying the Knicks will “shock the world” in the upcoming season.

It’s a bold message to send to one of most rabid fan bases in sports, but it’s something fans have already latched onto. To be fair, the Knicks did do that by securing the fourth seed two seasons ago, but they fell back down to earth last year.

Ultimately, the Knicks finished with 37 wins last season and missed the play-in tournament, but adding Brunson to the mix could be enough to win them a couple more games, and that’s exactly what’s predicted for them as their over/under is set at 39.5.

Shocking the world would likely mean the Knicks have to win a lot more than that, and while it’s possible, you’re not going to find many people agreeing with the take from Barrett.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey isn’t buying the messaging from the Knicks star, and he actually wrote he’s selling it.

Selling Barrett’s Claim

It’s fair to have a lot of optimism going into a new year, but Bailey isn’t finding a way for the Knicks to actually shock the world.

The Eastern Conference is as deep as it’s ever been with teams like the Bucks, Celtics, Sixers, and Nets looking like clear title contenders. That’s not even including teams like the Hawks, Raptors, Bulls and Heat all being in the running, and that alone would make up the top eight in the conference.

This leaves the Knicks looking like a play-in team, which would be in line with their expectations.

“The addition of Jalen Brunson—who finished just outside the top 50 in 2021-22 wins over replacement player—will help, but it’ll take some pretty significant leaps from Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin to truly “shock the world,” Bailey wrote. “It might even take a significant philosophical shift from coach Tom Thibodeau, who never seemed willing to adjust to the realities of the season (namely, being willing to play the young guys over the likes of Julius Randle and Evan Fournier).”

There’s no question the Knicks made upgrades this offseason, but it’s not clear if it’s enough to get the team back into the playoffs. As Bailey notes, it comes down to who makes big leaps on the roster.

What’s Realistic for the Knicks?

The Knicks should be in the running for a playoff spot, but it’ll be a battle for them. Brunson running the show is a major upgrade over Kemba Walker and Alec Burks, but he alone won’t be enough to get things done.

This young core will also have to make leaps if they want to find themselves making noise in the playoffs. Julius Randle will have to get closer to his All-Star form again, and the Knicks will have to hope for some of the other teams listed earlier to slip a bit.

At the end of the day, this isn’t a team that’s built to win a championship, but it has the potential to be a fun one to watch.