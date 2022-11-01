Knicks Star RJ Barrett Sounds Off on Steve Nash Nets Firing

The Brooklyn Nets, crosstown rivals of the New York Knicks, have fired head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start.

It’s a move that was somewhat expected, but it came very early into the season as the franchise is under turmoil with more Kyrie Irving drama. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out the decision to part ways was mutual between both sides.

“The Nets fired Steve Nash, sources tell ESPN,” he wrote. “Decision was mutual with Nets and Nash, per sources.”

Decision was mutual with Nets and Nash, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Former Orlando Magic head coach Jacque Vaughn takes over in the interim for Nash as the Nets look to find somebody to fill the position permanently.

Knicks star RJ Barrett was about his thoughts on the firing during a press conference.

RJ Barrett Chimes In

"That's Uncle Steve, that's family." RJ Barrett on Steve Nash and the Nets parting ways: pic.twitter.com/PEknjXBRi1 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 1, 2022

The news of the firing was so sudden that Barrett didn’t have much time to let it sink it, but he let everyone know his immediate thoughts.

“I actually literally just found out about it,” he said. “I haven’t really had much time to process it, you know. That’s Uncle Steve. That’s family. You know, so uh, I don’t really know what to say yet.”

Nash is Barrett’s godfather and played with his father on Canada’s national team. Coming into the season, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was potentially viewed as being on the hot seat, but it’s now clear his seat was not nearly as hot as Nash’s was.

The season-long turmoil from last season, which eventually led to Kevin Durant asked to fire Nash over the summer, possibly played a role into this decision. The Nets struggles run much deeper than just their head coach, and it’s not exactly clear what has to be done for the team to get back on the right track.

Both Irving and Durant have been solid to start the year, but their star power alone hasn’t been enough to secure them wins.

Knicks Face Nets Later This Month

Ime Udoka has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be the next Brooklyn Nets head coach and the sides have begun discussions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets are in the midst of their search process and are continuing to do due diligence. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022

The first match-up of the season between both of New York’s teams comes November 9 at the Barclays Center.

As it stands right now, the Knicks have the better record between the two, and there’s a chance things could stay that way.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Nets are looking at acquiring suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

“Ime Udoka has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be the next Brooklyn Nets head coach and the sides have begun discussions, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium,” he tweeted. “Nets are in the midst of their search process and are continuing to do due diligence.”

If discussions ramp up quickly, he could be the head coach of the time by the time the two teams play.

For the Nets, they are going to hope this lights a fire under the team as they struggle out of the gates. While this doesn’t solve all of the problems they have, the franchise is likely hoping some new leadership will be able to right the ship.

In a strange turn of events, it looks like the Knicks are now the franchise in New York that’s viewed as having stability instead of being laughed at.