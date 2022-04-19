Knicks Warned Not to Offer $181 Million Extension to Breakout Star

The New York Knicks may have had a disappointing season, but they did get to see RJ Barrett develop into a player who has clear star potential.

Barrett averaged 20 points per game and became a fan-favorite at Madison Square Garden, effectively solidifying himself as a key building block for the future.

While his emergence didn’t result in more winning for the team, and there are a lot of factors for that, Barrett is somebody who is making a case for a supermax extension in the near future.

This would make him eligible for a massive $181 million deal, the same deal Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is likely getting, and that would really ramp up the comparisons. Morant went just one pick ahead of Barrett in the draft and has already been named an All-Star. Barrett could obviously get there, but he’ll have to do it soon if he wants to live up to a deal like this.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks says there are some few reasons for the Knicks to potentially hold off on an extension.

Not So Fast

There’s still a sense the Knicks could acquire a big name through a trade this offseason, and in order to that they would have to hold off on handing out big money to their current players.

“The Knicks might wait, as an extension would take Barrett off the trade market if a deal to acquire an All-NBA type player arises this summer,” wrote Marks.

Marks says if an extension does not get done this offseason, it could come down to the Knicks not valuing him as much as he might value himself.

“Barrett sees himself as a $181 million player, the same contract that the Grizzlies Ja Morant will receive in July,” Marks explains as a reason a deal might not happen. “(Per Second Spectrum tracking, 69 players have attempted 800 layups and dunks since Barrett entered the league in 2019-20. He ranks last in field goal percentage on those shots among that group at 49.9%.)”

Barrett is still a young player on a young squad, so there’s plenty of time for him to figure things out, but there are signs to be wary of.

What Will Happen?

The Knicks won’t want to let Barrett walk through free agency if he continues to develop the way he has, so they might be forced to hand out a hefty deal.

Barrett is a top three draft selection that has real star power, so the Knicks will definitely want to keep him around if they don’t include him in a potential deal.

The future of the Knicks looks bright with their young talent, but they’ll need to be patient and actually develop it. Coach Tom Thibodeau doesn’t really seem to be open to playing young players like Cam Reddish or Obi Toppin, but he might be forced to if the team ever wants to see how those players develop.

This Knicks squad is just one year removed from the playoffs, so there’s no reason they can’t get back into contention by making the right moves in the offseason. The big question mark will be what they do with Barrett.

