Knicks Fan Favorite Center Surprisingly Signs With the Detroit Pistons

Center Taj Gibson is signing a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Gibson, who appeared in 16 games with the New York Knicks, was a candidate to return to the team. That is still a possibility given this is a 10-day deal. With the injuries to Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle, it’s a bit surprising that the Knicks didn’t give Gibson a contract with two open roster spots.

The 38-year-old veteran has spent four seasons with the Knicks, playing three full seasons from 2019-22. In his 2023-24 stint, Gibson averaged 10.3 minutes per game in those 16 appearances. He’s a favorite in New York City with his injury and passion for the game, something Knicks fans always appreciate. Gibson recognized that and said it brings a tear to hear the Knicks respect him.

“I’m 38 years old and I get to still lace them up and still get the respect from my counterparts. The crowd in New York City shows me a great respect”

Could Gibson Finish the Season With the Knicks?

Gibson is allowed to finish the season with the New York Knicks and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that happen.

He’s not going to come in and give the Knicks 20-plus minutes and score 10 points a night. However, that’s not why he was ever on the roster. Gibson’s job is to come in and help others get rest while the Knicks dealt with injuries. With all of these injuries still a concern, the chances of him returning seem even higher than they did before.

Not only can he help the Knicks and eat up minutes throughout regular season games, but head coach Tom Thibodeau is a fan of Gibson on and off the court.

“I’m hopeful. Leon will look at everything and will always do what’s best for the team, but everyone in the organization loves him”

The Knicks would have to give Gibson a standard NBA contract to finish the season as he’s had two 10-day contracts.

Knicks Injury Updates

The injuries for the New York Knicks continue to pile up. Jalen Brunson went up for a jump shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 3 and looked like he blew out his knee. Fortunately, Brunson didn’t suffer any serious injury.

Thibodeau gave an update on Brunson to Peter Botte of the New York Post.

“It is a bruise and it’s a lot better than it was but we just want to make sure he’s completely ready.”

As for Randle, the second-best player on the Knicks, he could make his return sometime in the near future. He started taking light contact, which is a positive sign for the Knicks. Thibodeau had the following to say, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“I think we’re hopeful he’ll be fine. But you wanna make sure that medically the doctors feel good about it; he feels good about it.

“And then once that happens — and he’s doing just about everything. He’s taken some light contact but nothing with a player yet. So that’ll be the next step.”

Anunoby was cleared for shooting and various on-court activities last week.