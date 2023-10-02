Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Drops Cold Response to Evan Fournier’s Discontent

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau kept it real when asked about disgruntled veteran Evan Fournier‘s grievances following his demotion from the starting lineup and subsequently out of the rotation last season.

“I have great respect for him, and I didn’t go into the season thinking we were going to do the things that we ended up doing,” Thibodeau told reporters during the Knicks Media Day on Monday. “We did it because we weren’t having success one way. So we adjusted, and then the next group that went in, it’s hard to argue with 37 and 22 [record] and a plus five net rating.”

Tom Thibodeau asked about Evan Fournier and his stated frustration: “I have great respect for him… With the next group that went in, it's hard to argue with a 37-22 record and a plus five net rating." pic.twitter.com/hSmY1wRLvc — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 2, 2023

Fournier was dropped from the starting unit following the Knicks’ 3-4 start last season. Five games later, Thibodeau axed him from the rotation. With Fournier barely playing, the Knicks won their first playoff series in 10 years.

In a bombshell interview this summer with French news outlet L’Equipe, Fournier said he wanted to spit on everyone and was filled with hatred after he was demoted.

In a separate interview with French radio station RTL, Fournier said he felt he was being held hostage as the Knicks failed to trade him this offseason.

His situation remains unchanged after the Knicks signed another wing, Donte DiVincenzo, in free agency.

“So, it is what it is, and then your job is to stay ready when you know. So, whatever it is that we’re asking you to do, go out there and do it. Be part of the team. Put the team first,” Thibodeau said of Fournier.

Wolves Sign Knicks’ Former 2nd Round Pick

The Knicks have let go of Trevor Keels, Leon Rose’s last draft selection.

On September 25, the Westchester Knicks traded Keels to Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G League affiliate, for the returning player rights to Matt Lewis and a 2024 first-round pick.

Three days later, the Timberwolves announced they had signed Keels, along with Tyrese Martin and Daishen Nix, to a training camp deal and Matt Ryan to a two-way contract. Keels will compete for a roster spot in the Timberwolves’ backcourt with only Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Jordan McLoughlin and free agent pickup Shake Milton as shoo-ins.

Keels, 6-4, was the Knicks’ 42nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The former one-and-done Duke star was the latest Knicks draft selection, as they did not have any pick this year.

Massive Asking Price for Mitchell Robinson

Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson has to make do with whatever role he’s given on offense, as there are not a lot of NBA teams willing to give up a lot for his services.

“The asking price for a player like New York’s Mitchell Robinson, sources told Yahoo Sports, is multiple first-round picks — probably a non-starter for most clubs,” Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill wrote on Friday.

The revelation of the Knicks’ asking price for Robinson came after his trainer, Marcell Scott, recently made a passionate plea to Thibodeau.

“Offseason is officially over! I can say [Robinson] improved his free-throw shooting, his athleticism is back from him buying into the pool workouts! Mitch has developed a few go-to moves with his back to the basket!!! “Please, Coach Thibs, give him that freedom on the offensive end,” Scott wrote on his Instagram story on September 27.

Robinson is entering the second year of a team-friendly $60 million, four-year deal after blossoming into a rebounding demon and a defensive force over his last three seasons — all under Thibodeau.