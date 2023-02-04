Title Hopeful Urged to ‘Take a Swing’ at Knicks’ Cam Reddish

Perhaps the worst-kept secret of the 2022-23 trade season has been the desire of the New York Knicks to part ways with forward Cam Reddish and, with less than a week remaining between now and the deadline, many expect the 2019 lottery pick to be donning a new club’s colors during this year’s second-half stretch run.

Where the next chapter of his career will take place is truly anyone’s guess at this point in time, though SNY’s Ian Begley has shared that several teams have expressed interest in executing a deal before February 9, and, of said team’s, Bleacher Report’s NBA Staff shared in a February 4 piece that Reddish’s top landing spot seems to be the Dallas Mavericks.

“The Mavs should absolutely take a swing as they search for players with star potential to place around Luka Dončić. Reddish could get a consistent role off the bench for Dallas, giving it a 30-game sample size of data before he becomes a restricted free agent this summer,” B/R’s staff wrote.

The Dallas Mavericks tried to trade for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, but clearly, no deal has been reached. I wrote about the obstacles in the Mavs' way when attempting a low-risk trade similar to the Los Angles Lakers' Rui Hachimura deal. https://t.co/A6FZkvggp9 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 2, 2023

Ever since arriving in New York by means of trade from the Atlanta Hawks back in January of 2022 Reddish has struggled to attain a consistent role within head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, as he’s seen just 35 total games of action and sports sub-par averages of 7.4 points and 1.5 rebounds on 43.8% shooting from the floor during this stretch.

That said, throughout his tenure with the Knicks the 23-year-old has shown flashes of the skill-set that made him a top-10 draft selection to begin with, most recently during his four-game stretch prior to injuring his groin back in late November where he was posting stellar averages of 16.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals on 53.5% shooting from the floor.

For a raw, young player like Reddish, ample playing time can have a massive impact on their development and, in New York, he’s been limited to minimal opportunities and now finds himself closing in on two consecutive months of in-game inactivity.

With Dallas, Bleacher Report’s writing staff seems to be under the impression that the forward would have an easier time coming across consistent minutes and, as a result, makes them one of the ideal landing spots for the Duke product.

Knicks ‘Angling’ for a Dallas Trade

The idea that the Dallas Mavericks could be a realistic suitor for Cam Reddish is nothing new, as the rumor mill has seen them connected to the Knicks on numerous occasions throughout the season.

NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed in a January 18 report that the two parties have ramped up their negotiations recently, with Leon Rose and company allegedly pushing to acquire a favorite former player of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s in Reggie Bullock.

“Sources say that the Knicks, though, are angling for Dallas to send Thibodeau favorite Reggie Bullock to New York in a Reddish deal, who is likewise held in high regard by the Mavericks,” Stein wrote.

NBA trade deadline latest … featuring the Knicks' Cam Reddish: https://t.co/C7cQQp89dA — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 18, 2023

A player dubbed by Thibodeau himself as being the “unsung hero” for the team’s Cinderella Story 2020-21 season where they finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, during his final season with the Knicks before inking a three-year, $30 million deal with the Mavericks during the 2021 offseason, Reddish posted solid per-game averages of 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds whilst shooting 41.0% from deep.

Knicks Big Feels Teammate Was Snubbed from All-Star Game

New York Knicks big man Julius Randle is slated to be representing the orange and blue during this year’s NBA All-Star game, as news broke on Thursday evening that the 28-year-old would serve as a reserve during the illustrious exhibition.

While certainly elated to have received his second selection over the last three seasons, during a post-game media session following the team’s latest outing against the Miami Heat, Randle made it a point to note that he feels his teammate, Jalen Brunson, should be heading to Utah with him.

“Obviously it’s a huge honor man, it’s a lot that goes into it. A lot of trust and belief in myself and the people around me…Only thing that really sucks is that I think Jalen [Brunson] should be right here with me,” Randle said.

Julius Randle reflected on being named an All-Star for the second time in his career: "Only thing that really sucks is that I think Jalen [Brunson] should be right here with me" pic.twitter.com/v5qa2nv0hP — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 3, 2023

The duo has proven to be quite productive throughout their first season together to this point, as Randle has been sporting impressive averages of 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 45.7% shooting from the field while Brunson is putting up career highs of 22.8 points and 6.2 assists on 39.4% shooting from distance.