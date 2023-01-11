Knicks Could Go ‘Star-Chasing’ for 3 Specific Players in Eastern Conference

The New York Knicks have been reported as being one of the most active ball clubs on the trade market this season and in one writer’s opinion, they shouldn’t be afraid to pursue some of the most highly coveted names rumored to be available.

In a January 11 piece by Bleacher Report, writer Greg Swartz went about and listed three specific trade targets each team across the league should look pursue before February’s deadline, and, when it came to the Knickerbockers, he stated that they “shouldn’t be afraid to go star-chasing.”

To Swartz, this would mean looking into acquiring three of the most highly buzzed-about players that could be found on the trade block this season in Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, and OG Anunoby.

“Few teams have the kind of draft capital the Knicks possess, and even the strong play of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson has New York just seventh in the East. Adding a premier scorer like Beal or LaVine is at least worth checking the price on for the Knicks, taking this offense to an elite level. If the asking price is too high, Anunoby may actually be the better fit overall. Plugging the defensive juggernaut into a lineup that features Brunson, RJ Barrett, Randle and Mitchell Robinson would give this core plenty of size, scoring and now an elite defender on the perimeter. Don’t be shy, New York. Make some calls,” Swartz wrote.

Throughout the years, Beal’s name has oft been found linked as being a realistic target for the Knicks and were even viewed as one of the most likely teams to end up acquiring him during this past summer’s free agency period.

However, like the many other times he was tabbed as an option for the franchise, nothing managed to come of the speculation, as the guard re-upped with the Washington Wizards to the tune of a five-year, $251 million contract during the offseason.

Because of this, though the idea may still be intriguing for some of the franchise’s loyal fanbase, considering their track record over the years coupled with the hoops Leon Rose and company would have to jump through to even attempt to make the money work in such a transaction, even if Washington were to Shop Beal the odds of seeing the Knicks finally land the star could be argued as being rather low.

However, there is still a chance that New York could swing big on the trade market this season, and the two others Swartz mentioned could be seen as more likely grabs for the team.

Knicks Have Explored Trade for LaVine

Perhaps the biggest name the Knicks have been reported as being interested in pursuing this season is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, is a player the front office has already explored trade ideas for.

“They tried to get Donovan Mitchell. They’ve got their eyes on Zach LaVine. They’re monitoring him, they’re looking for the star that’s going to become available, which I think is, of course, they’re going to do that,” Scotto said.

Like Beal, LaVine has been tabbed as a possible target for the New York Knicks for some time now, as some even viewed them as a realistic landing spot for the two-time All-Star this past offseason before he signed his $215 million deal to return to the Bulls in July.

Throughout his nine-year career, the 27-year-old has proven himself to be one of the most talented players in the game today and, in 2022-23, he finds himself posting stellar all-around averages of 23.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and a steal on 46.7% shooting from the floor and 40.1% shooting from deep.

Unfortunately, despite his efforts Chicago finds itself slotted down in the 10th seed out in the Eastern Conference standings with a sub-.500 record of 19-22 and, with their underwhelming turnout many have already begun to speculate that the ball club could look to simply hit the reset button which, in turn, would almost certainly see LaVine being shopped.

Should this happen, the Knicks are seen as a team that could legitimately vie for his services.

Anunoby Viewed as Great Fit for Knicks

Though perhaps not a technical star like the other two names mentioned by Swartz, OG Anunoby was the one referred to as “the better fit overall,” and rightly so.

In fact, just recently Swartz’s own Bleacher Report cohort Zach Buckley went as far as to suggest that if the wing were placed on the trade block the Knicks should be willing to offer up virtually anything in their asset collection to acquire him.

“Picks, prospects and expiring salaries would all be on the board, and with good reason: Anunoby projects as either a two-way star or at least a two-way player who can star in his role,” Buckley wrote.

“Get him to New York, and he’d immediately be the team’s top defender and one of its better offensive options. Coach Tom Thibodeau would give Anunoby all the minutes he could handle in hopes of elevating this defense. The offense, meanwhile, could have plenty of options depending on which of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett would still be around after the deal.”

Since being selected 23rd overall back in the 2017 NBA Draft, Anunoby has managed to up his numbers in virtually every statistical category and now in year six he finds himself posting career-highs virtually all across the board with averages of 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 steals, and just shy of a block per game on 46.9% shooting from the floor and 36.8% shooting from deep.

A high-upside two-way wing with an exceptional nose for the defensive side of the ball, Anunoby is not only a player who could be a seamless fit within Tom Thibodeau’s system, but he’s also someone who seems to be on the cusp of legitimate stardom and, for the right price, the 25-year-old could be an absolute gem of an addition for the Knicks.