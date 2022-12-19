Knicks Urged to Trade Derrick Rose to Storied Conference Rival: ‘He Could Help Us’

The New York Knicks are currently amid a league-leading seven-game win streak with their newly established nine-man rotation. With this, one could make the case that the remaining six players found outside of Tom Thibodeau’s core group are rather expendable commodities.

The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/1bvLH84LNb — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 18, 2022

Already it has been reported that the front office is willing to shake up the team’s talent pool to better position themselves for success moving forward and, regarding one of their veteran assets that’s racking up DNPs in Derrick Rose, some believe that his home-town team should be interested in pursuing him before February’s trade deadline.

Following Chicago’s second-consecutive loss to the Knicks on December 16, Bulls analyst and former Illinois star Kendall Gill stated in a post-game segment on NBC Sports that Billy Donovan’s club could use some help within their backcourt arsenal, and believes that a trade for their former franchise cornerstone could prove to be quite beneficial.

“[The Bulls need] a point guard that knows how to run an offense and knows how to get everybody in sets so that they can get easy shots, then everything [on] the offense is going to be a lot easier and, guess what, we saw a point guard that just entered the game for the New York Knicks that hasn’t been playing very much…He could help us, man,” Gill said.

Gill would continue by suggesting that a reunion with Rose could be far more than just a storybook turn of events for the Bulls, as he could wind up addressing some areas in need of bolstering within the team’s game plan.

“We need a guy that can break down defenses…You get a true point guard. You get a guy that wants to come back home and play for the Chicago Bulls,” Gill said. “You saw the fan reaction to him, and [you get] a guy that can help us break down defenses and get the ball to the right people.”

“You get a true point guard, a guy that wants to come back home & play for the Chicago Bulls – you saw the fan reaction to him – & a guy that could help us" — Bulls analyst, NBA vet & Illinois star Kendall Gill wants to see Derrick Rose back in Chicagopic.twitter.com/hy5RXAjYaZ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 17, 2022

Now in year 15, Derrick Rose finds himself on the outside looking in on a role within an NBA rotation, as the New York Knicks have opted to carry on with a nine-man rotation with the former MVP glued to the bench.

However, despite his limited playing time in 2022-23, there’s still reason to believe that the veteran could provide some meaningful minutes within a rotation for an organization and, according to Gill, that team could be the Chicago Bulls.

Rose Still Beloved by Bulls Fans

After enduring five straight DNPs, Derrick Rose finally saw in-game action during the Knicks’ road win over the Chicago Bulls, as he checked into the contest at the 3:31 mark in the final period.

Upon his entry, the 34-year-old was met with thunderous applause and loud cheers from the fans in attendance at the United Center, a place he called home for the first seven seasons of his professional career.

MVP chants for Derrick Rose as he takes the court in Chicago 👏🌹 pic.twitter.com/aYMMVHSj01 — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 17, 2022

In less than a minute, the Chicago native went on to stroke a long-distance jumper, giving the Knicks a 30-point edge on the night at 114-84. In response, the crowd once again fawned over their city’s beloved figure.

DERRICK ROSE DRAINS IT 👌 CHICAGO GOES WILD 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/k2a6xU3yCR — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 17, 2022

After becoming Rookie of the Year in 2009, the league’s youngest MVP in 2011, and a multi-time All-Star by 2012, Derrick Rose has etched himself into the history books for the Chicago Bulls as well as the hearts of the franchise’s faithful followers.

Though he may not be the high-profile building block he once was, over the last five seasons the point guard has still managed to find himself serving as a tremendous role player when given the opportunity and boasts per game averages of 15.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds on 47.3% shooting from the floor and 36.0% shooting from deep during this span.

While he’s no longer being utilized by Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks, considering their lacking depth at the guard position coupled with their dire need for a spark and any semblance of hope after falling to 11-18 on the season, perhaps a return to the Chicago Bulls could do wonders for both Rose and the club as a whole.

At the very least, it seems it would be a welcomed sight to see by the team’s loyal fanbase.

Knicks Favorites to Land Lakers Guard

The New York Knicks are reported as being open to parting ways with their former MVP in Derrick Rose and, ironically, recent rumblings suggest they are a realistic landing spot for another talent of this ilk before the 2023 trade deadline.

Via a December 13 tweet, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News shared that the Knickerbockers are currently viewed as the heavy favorites to land Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook should he be dealt at some point this season.

https://t.co/Hq8iqLXad9 compiles sportsbook odds and it has the Knicks as heavy favorites to trade for Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/yoFjjZ44o3 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 13, 2022

To many, the idea of the Knicks trading for the nine-time All-Star is most likely tied to a hypothetical salary shedding move by Leon Rose and company, as many of the proposed deals involve longer-term contracts like Evan Fournier’s being sent outbound.

Attached to an expiring $206 million contract, Westbrook finds himself averaging 14.5 points, 7.6 assists and 6.2 rebounds through 28 games played in 2022-23.