Knicks Seen as Best Fit for Potential Mitchell Robinson Replacement

The New York Knicks have been dealing with injuries and that could correlate to some of the moves they make ahead of the February 8 trade deadline. Mitchell Robinson’s latest injury update is encouraging, but that doesn’t mean the Knicks won’t ease him back when he returns. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said that he’s shooting and added the following, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post:

“But it’s limited,” Thibodeau said. “We have to go step by step. Just follow the medical protocol until he’s cleared to start running.”

With Robinson being limited, that’s where a trade comes in. If the Knicks believe that Robinson won’t return fully healthy for another few weeks to months, Daniel Gafford of the Washington Wizards could be an ideal target. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie deemed the Knicks as one of the best locations for the Wizards center.

Daniel Gafford Trade Rumors Update

Ian Begley of SNY reported that the New York Knicks have an interest in Gafford. Begley noted that this is important because the Wizards have an interest in Quentin Grimes.

“Washington’s interest in Grimes is noteworthy for several reasons. One of them? The Knicks have Wizards big man Daniel Gafford on their radar, sources confirm.

“The interest in Gafford comes while New York is dealing with injuries to Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson. Earlier this month, the Knicks were optimistic that Robinson could return before the end of the regular season. Hartenstein has missed two games due to a left Achilles issue.”

The Knicks wouldn’t be able to trade Grimes for Grafford in a one-for-one deal. Gaford is making $12.4 million, while Grimes makes just $2.3 million.

What Gafford Would Bring to the Knicks

The immediate help that Gafford can bring the Knicks is his ability to be on the court right now. New York’s banged up at the center position and as they make their playoff push after the All-Star break, staying healthy will be a must.

From a pure basketball standpoint, Gafford has formed into an above-average professional. He’s averaging 10.8 points, 7.9 assists, and has the second-highest field goal percentage in basketball at 69.5%. Add in that he can defend the rim and Gafford’s one of the more up-and-coming centers in the league.

Vecenie explained why the Knicks and other teams have interest.

“The 6-foot-10 big man is your patented rim runner. He screens and rolls effectively, finishing well above the rim with lob dunks. He makes his free throws when he gets fouled and hits the offensive glass hard. On defense, he’s among the league leaders in blocked shots, though his occasionally trigger-happy approach can lead to foul trouble. He can get beat in space, but he remains an effective defender through his sheer effort.”

While Robinson seems to finally be on his way to a return, the Knicks have to allow him to ease back into things. Robinson has proven to be a big part of this team when healthy and can significantly help them come playoff time.

Adding Gafford would allow them to bring him back at a better pace and give them different looks on the court when Robinson does return.