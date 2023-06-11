Nets’ Fan-Favorite Named as ‘Sleeper’ Target for Knicks

Japanese forward Yuta Watanabe has been floated as one of the ‘sleeper’ targets for the New York Knicks to bolster their perimeter shooting and defense.

Zach Buckley of the Bleacher Report listed the Nets’ fan-favorite as a potential wing depth piece for the Knicks, regardless of whether Josh Hart re-signs.

“Specifically, they need wings who won’t dominate the ball, can stroke it from three and defend at a high enough level to earn coach Tom Thibodeau’s trust,” Buckley wrote.

Watanabe is coming off his best season in the NBA as he thrived amid chaos in Brooklyn, where he set career-highs in games played (58), minutes (16.0), points (5.6), and shooting (49.1% field goal shooting, 44.4% from downtown and .621 effective field goal percentage).

Former Nets star Kyrie Irving even called Watanabe “the best shooter in the world” at one point this season.

“He’s (Watanabe) the best shooter in the world right now. You know, stats prove that he’s the best shooter in the best league in the world right now. We just want him to remain confident and shoot the opportunities that he gets out there. He makes the game a lot easier for us and when you have guys that are willing to sacrifice their body night to night, you want to reward them. Especially when they’re shooting the ball well,” Irving said on November 24, 2022, after they beat Watanabe’s former team Toronto Raptors.

At that time, Watanabe was leading the NBA in 3-point shooting field goal percentage by a wide margin, hitting a ridiculous 57.1% clip with Dallas Mavericks’ Josh Green a far second at 52.9%.

His much-improved long-distance shooting was a cherry on top for Watanabe, who prides himself on defense. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Atlantic 10 in 2018 before he went undrafted in the NBA.

“The 28-year-old is a 6’9”, 215-pound ball of energy with enough hustle and athleticism to make plays at both ends. And while he has never shot the three-ball with much volume, he is coming off a season in which he hit 44.4 percent of his long-range looks and a ridiculous 51.4 percent of his corner treys,” Buckley wrote.

Watanabe is an unrestricted free agent, and with the Nets’ glut of wings, it is highly unlikely that he will return to Brooklyn.

Their rival across the Brooklyn Bridge could take a flier on him.

Immanuel Quickley Draws Interest From Phoenix

Quickley is high on the Phoenix Suns’ list of potential replacements for Chris Paul in Phoenix, according to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Phoenix does hold Knicks Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in high regard, sources told Yahoo Sports, dating back to Quickley’s entry in the 2020 NBA Draft,” Fischer wrote.

Quickley expressed his desire to become a starter one day and showed a glimpse of it this season. In 21 spot starts for the Knicks, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers while helping them to a 12-9 record.

Knicks Among Potential Landing Spot for Chris Paul

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski named the Knicks as one of the four potential landing spots for Chris Paul if he hits the open market.

“If Chris Paul is out there as a free agent this summer, look at the two teams in L.A. — the Clippers and the Lakers — the Knicks in New York [and] the Golden State Warriors. Those are potential destinations for Chris Paul, who would sign a deal in a much lower number than the $30 million he’s guaranteed in Phoenix if he stays there past that June 28 deadline,” Wojnarowski said on the NBA Countdown before the NBA Finals Game 4.

The Knicks have their $12.2 million non-taxpayer and $4.5 million bi-annual exception at their disposal to go after Paul if the Suns waive him.