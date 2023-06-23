Roadblock Emerges for Knicks in Potential Zach LaVine Trade

The New York Knicks‘ pathway to trading for Chicago Bulls‘ All-Star wing Zach LaVine is facing a potential roadblock.

LaVine’s agency, Klutch Sports, would be against a Knicks deal, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

“The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved. But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office,” Bondy wrote.

The last Klutch Sports client who played for the Knicks was Cam Reddish, whose time in New York did not end well. The former lottery pick was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers midseason in exchange for Josh Hart, who played a vital role in the Knicks’ playoff run.

Reddish, who only saw action for 35 games during his forgettable stint with the Knicks, blamed favoritism and politics for his lack of a defined role.

“It was tough but at the same time, it ain’t even about basketball,” Reddish told the New York Daily News in March. “It had nothing to do with basketball. It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S**t like that. That’s why I wasn’t too worried about it.”

Paul and Knicks president Leon Rose go back a long way. But their working relationship took a sharp turn in 2013 when LeBron James left Rose as his agent. James formed the Klutch Sports agency with Paul, who previously worked under Rose at CAA, as his business partner.

Knicks Sign Obi Toppin’s Brother to 2-Way Deal

Without a pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Knicks signed undrafted prospect Jacob Toppin of Kentucky and Overtime Elite’s Jaylen Martin to two-way deals.

Jacob is the younger brother of Knicks reserve forward Obi Toppin, the subject of trade rumors.

The younger Toppin and Martin are expected to suit up for the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League next month.

Jacob Toppin, 23, played three seasons for Kentucky after spending his freshman year at Rhode Islands. On the other hand, Martin played for former Knicks guard Charlie Ward at Florida High before signing with Overtime Elite.

Obi Toppin Engaged Tom Thibodeau in Heated Argument

Details of Obi Toppin’s verbal altercation with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau after their Game 4 loss in Miami emerged on June 21 amid trade rumors involving the former lottery pick.

“According to league sources who were present, once the final buzzer sounded, Toppin aired his grievances to Thibodeau,” The Athletic’s Fred Katz wrote. “The 24-year-old wants to play, and he wants to win. That evening, neither happened. An intense verbal altercation occurred between the player and coach as the group trekked to the Kaseya Center visiting locker room in Miami. It spilled into the postgame meeting once the doors closed.”

A disgruntled Toppin is a prime trade candidate, according to a Newsday report.

“League sources indicated that Toppin was hoping for a trade at the deadline last season and now both sides are in alignment that it’s time for a change of scenery for Toppin,” Newsday’s Steve Popper wrote.